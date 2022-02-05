James Harden to Philadelphia: Why now?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yossi Gozlan
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia 76ers
    Philadelphia 76ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ben Simmons
    Ben Simmons
    Australian basketball player

The most significant development since HoopsHype’s trade deadline guide came out is the noise surrounding James Harden. Cause for concern over his future in Brooklyn started when he declined a three-year, $161 million extension last offseason. On the surface, it seemed like a financial decision but just about every major NBA reporter has brought credence to the possibility of Harden leaving Brooklyn for Philadelphia this offseason.

On Friday, Shams Charania reported that the Nets are believed to be open to discussing a trade that would send Harden to the Sixers for Ben Simmons. While this doesn’t automatically mean that they will trade Harden now, it does appear that the Nets are getting around the idea of a change.

Why a trade is best for everyone

nba trade rumors rankings harden to 76ers embiid ben simmons russell westbrook
nba trade rumors rankings harden to 76ers embiid ben simmons russell westbrook

As discussed on last week’s HoopsHype podcast, the cap space or sign-and-trade routes are the least advantageous ones for all parties. In either of those scenarios, Harden stands to lose a significant amount of money and the Nets can risk losing Harden for nothing.

The Sixers could trade Simmons and Tobias Harris right now in a multi-team deal that would bring them back primarily expiring contracts. This would give them enough cap space to outright sign Harden this offseason, but such maneuvering risks losing assets for nothing in case he changes his mind.

The sign-and-trade route is possible in the offseason and actually wouldn’t require too much sacrifice on the roster other than waiving Danny Green’s non-guaranteed contract to fit Harden’s salary. However, that would hard-cap the Sixers, limiting their spending to improve the roster for that season.

The best scenario for everyone involved is for Harden to opt-in to his $47 million player option and get traded to the Sixers. This allows him to retain his Bird rights and extend with the Sixers later for up to four years, $223 million. Philadelphia secures Harden in the safest way possible and the Nets have enough leverage to get value back.

Why a trade now is better than a trade later

Daryl Morey
Daryl Morey

The Eastern Conference is wide open right now with just a four-game separation between the first and sixth seeds. The Sixers are 16-6 in their last 22 games and had the third-best net rating in January. They are doing this well while effectively having $33 million in dead cap. And most importantly, Joel Embiid is playing like an MVP candidate again.

Daryl Morey has shown more restraint than most executives might in this situation and his patience has gotten them to the finish line. If Harden is truly available right now then there could be tremendous pressure from ownership, the coaching staff, and players to get a deal done now. They have a real shot to make it out of the East this season by adding Harden. The narrative of the Sixers “wasting a year of Embiid’s prime” could magnify if they fall short of a deal. The Nets probably realize all this, which is why now would be the best time to strike.

Despite the added pressure on both sides to potentially make a trade before the deadline, there still is no need for Brooklyn to make one. Philadelphia’s interest in Harden isn’t going away, which means whatever package they are considering to offer will still be there. But a trade now given all the circumstances could allow the Nets to extract as much value as possible. The Sixers will have to pay a premium in addition to Simmons to get Harden now, which could include a combination of Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey, Mattisse Thybulle, and multiple first-round picks.

The Nets are currently down three first-round picks going forward in 2022, 2024, and 2026 from originally acquiring Harden. Unfortunately, the Sixers are limited in trading just two first-round picks this season due to Stepien Rule complications from trading their 2025 first-round pick to Oklahoma City.

If Brooklyn wants to recoup as many first-round picks as possible, they would actually be better off making a trade in the offseason. This is because the Sixers can trade up to four first-round picks then, one of which would be their 2022 first-round pick after they make a selection with it.

If the Nets prefer a player-based package, they may have enough leverage days before the trade deadline to be able to get some of these players mentioned in addition to Simmons. Will they get all the players mentioned? Probably not. But even if they can get just one of them in addition to one or two first-round picks and some pick swaps, that is a great return. Not just because they get a young All-Star in Simmons, but also some additional pieces to make another move later.

Does this deal benefit both sides?

Putting aside the possibility that the Nets get an additional player and draft pick compensation in a potential trade, the Harden-for-Simmons swap by itself carries a lot of benefits for them. For starters, the Nets significantly improve their defense. It has been league-average throughout the season but they’ve had one of the worst defensive ratings since the new year. What better way to swing the pendulum than to add arguably the best perimeter defender in the league?

One of the issues in trading for Simmons is that his inability to shoot requires a roster with enough shooters to put around him. The Nets can accommodate that because when they are fully healthy and available, they have more than enough offensive weapons. Having two elite scorers in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving puts Simmons in a position to succeed off the ball. Simmons also can handle the ball well enough to occasionally take pressure off the other All-Stars. A frontcourt of Simmons and Durant can allow the Nets to roll some of the best small-ball lineups in the league. There is plenty of optimism that Simmons would be a great basketball fit in Brooklyn.

Simmons is also still just 25 years old and probably has some more room to improve. He earns $33 million this season and is set to earn $35.5 million, $37.9 million, and $40.3 million over the next three seasons. That contract could project to have more positive value than Harden potentially making $55 million per year. The savings can open up a lot of opportunities for Brooklyn.

For example, a trade where Brooklyn takes back Simmons and an additional salary filler like Maxey would save them close to $60 million in payroll and luxury tax savings. They could also generate a trade exception worth $11.3 million, the difference between Harden and Simmons’ salaries. The Nets currently have $11.45 million and $6.3 million trade exceptions that might go unused due to how expensive the team currently is. They could become motivated to utilize their trade exceptions after saving so much money.

Joel Embiid introduced before a game
Joel Embiid introduced before a game

For Philadelphia, Embiid and Harden have the potential to form one of the most dangerous pick-and-roll partnerships in the league. The idea that Harden could unlock more things from Embiid offensively is frightening. Most importantly, the Sixers get a ball-dominant guard who will be their go-to perimeter scorer in late-game situations. The Sixers could be considered favorites to make it out the East this season.

What the Sixers need to figure out is how much stuff are they willing to give the Nets in addition to Simmons. A deal where the Sixers just include the necessary $2.4 million salary filler in addition to Simmons to match for Harden seems justifiable enough on both sides given each player’s likely tractory. But with Simmons on strike and comfortably forfeiting close to $20 million already this season to not play, the Nets should have some more leverage in this situation despite Harden’s desire to be a Sixer.

Maxey could be the lynchpin in negotiations. Brooklyn would probably like a young backcourt talent like him to replace Harden and to be insurance for Irving. They could ask for Thybulle if they want additional defensive help, but filling up their backcourt could be more pressing. Curry seems like the happy medium in addition to draft compensation, but that seems like a package that could be available in the offseason. Requiring at least one of Maxey or Thybulle could be the motivation for Brooklyn to trade Harden now.

The idea of paying Harden his maximum extension amount is what starts making this look like a risky acquisition on the back end. This especially rings true five years from now when Harden is earning close to $62 million at age 37. Sure, Harden’s style could translate well and evolve in a positive way as he ages. Look at about-to-be 37-year-old Chris Paul. But it’s also possible we might be looking back at this as the Sixers doing the Nets a favor. For the Sixers, the race to win a title against a potentially rapidly depreciating contract would immediately start.

[listicle id=1633092]

[listicle id=1626951]

[vertical-gallery id=1441991]

[listicle id=1615571]

1

1

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 76ers vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

    The Philadelphia 76ers (31-20) play against the Dallas Mavericks (23-23) at American Airlines Center Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday February 4, 2022 Philadelphia 76ers 0, Dallas Mavericks 0 (10:00 pm ET) What's the buzz on Twitter? Joe Mussatto @ ...

  • 76ers expecting Ben Simmons to be enough to close a deal for James Harden

    If Harden is in danger of actively sabotaging what the Nets want to build, as Charania reports here, the Sixers don't believe they should have to give up more than a multi-time All-Star in Simmons to get a deal done before February 10th. "Brooklyn ...

  • Trade Machine: Raptors deadline deals

    The Raptors are likely trading Goran Dragic and with the team looking to fill a few holes, it’s time to activate the trade machine to see what players could potentially be making their way to Toronto. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Canadian figure skater Messing awaiting negative COVID-19 tests in Canada

    BEIJING — Keegan Messing's Olympic Games are in jeopardy. The 30-year-old isn't with Canada's figure skating team at the Beijing Olympics, as he waits to clear COVID-19 testing to travel. The delay means Messing, who captured his first Canadian title last month, won't be in Beijing in time for the team event, which begins with the short programs on Friday. The Canadian Olympic Committee hopes he'll get the green light in time to skate in the men's singles competition, which begins with the short

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw