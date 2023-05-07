James Harden hosts Michigan State shooting survivor John Hao for Celtics-76ers Game 4

John Hao, second from left, watches warm ups ahead of Game 4 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Philadelphia. 76ers' James Harden invited Hao, a student severely wounded in a Feb. 13 mass shooting at Michigan State University, to view the game. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

James Harden hosted a special guest for Sunday's Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

Michigan State student John Hao, who survived the on-campus mass shooting in February that killed three students, watched the game as Harden's guest. Hao, 20, was shot in the attack and left paralyzed from the chest down.

Harden found out that Hao is a big fan of his and reached out to him on FaceTime while Hao was receiving treatment in a hospital.

“Everything will work itself out, be strong,” Harden told Hao. “You’re alright. You’ll be alright. I promise you are … I love when you’re smiling, alright? I’m with you. I know it’s tough right now, but you have to stay physically strong, you know what I mean? You gotta just think positive things and keep pushing and keep fighting.”

He contributed to Hao's GoFundMe for medical expenses and sent him a pair of his game-worn shoes. He also promised to invite him to a 76ers game. On Sunday, he made good on that promise.

Hao was released last week from the hospital and showed up in Philadelphia for Sunday's game. He watched courtside from the baseline during 76ers warmups, where he shared a hug with Harden.

James Harden with a pregame hug for John Hao, a Michigan State shooting survivor.



Hao’s a big fan of Harden, who connected with him and invited him to a game: pic.twitter.com/LwvQrbwt46 — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) May 7, 2023

He then watched the game with his loved ones from the stands.

James Harden is COOKIN' and his guest John Hao is loving it 🙌 pic.twitter.com/u8Vr1h6B4b — ESPN (@espn) May 7, 2023

ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth reported that Harden also intends to give Hao his shoes from Sunday's game.

"There's so much craziness going on in the world, and nobody should go through what John has gone through," Harden told ESPN. "To have even an imprint during his recovery, to give him some joy back, I feel is my calling.