James Harden Helps Michigan State University Student Who Was Paralyzed in Campus Shooting

A student who was severely injured when a gunman opened fire on Michigan State University's campus has received a surprise from his favorite basketball player.

John Hao, who was paralyzed from the chest down in the shooting, is one of five students who were critically injured in the Feb.13 attack.

His roommate Argent Qian explained in a GoFundMe campaign created on his behalf that after he was shot in the back during the shooting, "the bullet severed John's spinal cord (t7-t8) and critically injured his lungs."

Once Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden was made aware that he is Hao's favorite basketball player thanks to what his roommate wrote in the campaign description, he reached out to give Hao a helping hand.

"Everything will work itself out, be strong. You're alright. You'll be alright, I promise you are," Harden is heard telling Hao during a Facetime call that the two shared in a video acquired by ESPN.

Harden, 33, continued during the call: "I love when you're smiling too. I love when you're smiling, alright? I'm with you. I know it's tough right now but you have to stay physically strong you know what I mean? You just gotta think positive things and keep pushing and keep fighting.

Harden closed their phone call by telling him, "let me know if you need anything else."

Along with sending Hao a pair of game-worn sneakers, the player also contributed to the GoFundMe campaign.

While speaking to ESPN after Thursday's game about his phone call with Hao, he said he wanted to help because there are things "bigger than basketball."

"The more I can encourage and rub off this energy that I have and give him hope, I feel like that's what I'm here for," he continued.

"And that's what I've got this platform for. Hopefully, he can recover and bounce back out of that sooner than later, but I gave him my number, so whenever he ever feels like he needs anything he can call me and I check up on him."

The campaign to help Hao has currently reached over $384,000 in donations which his roommate adds will assist his family with medical bills.

"Let us come together, especially as Spartans, to show the world that we support John and want him to achieve his dreams. John's story is a tragic reminder of the importance of coming together and supporting one another during times of need," he added in the campaign's description.