James Harden on hamstring: It’s good

HoopsHype
·4 min read
In this article:
Rich Hoffman: James Harden on his hamstring: “It’s good, I’ve actually been doing some sprints and some hamstring work. So it’s a really good week to be prepare myself for this first round.” Said this week has been a bit similar to his first week as a Sixer, prior to the Minnesota game.
Source: Twitter @rich_hofmann

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden also did give an update on his hamstring injury as the playoffs get set to begin #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/14/jam… via @SixersWire #NBA2:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As the playoffs get set to begin on Saturday, James Harden and the team have been using these practices to gain comfortability and it’s beginning to pay off #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/james-ha… via @SixersWire2:29 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden on his hamstring: “It’s good, I’ve actually been doing some sprints and some hamstring work. So it’s a really good week to be prepare myself for this first round.”
Said this week has been a bit similar to his first week as a Sixer, prior to the Minnesota game. – 1:39 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden on if he feels pressure coming into the playoffs: “Pressure? No. I feel good, I’m ready to hoop. Nothing to it.” – 1:35 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“They fly around and play extremely hard… they just run around and have each other’s backs” #Sixers’ James Harden on the #Raptors1:03 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden says this week of practice has been key – and spirited – for the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“It’s been great. We got after it these last couple days. A lot of yelling… it’s been really helpful.” – 1:01 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden says the #Sixers have “been getting after it” this week leading into the playoffs – 1:01 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
On the stakes for Joel Embiid, the likelihood of James Harden finding another gear, the pressure on Doc Rivers and a lot more.
Ten thoughts on the Sixers heading into the playoffs (sub for $1 per month): theathletic.com/3249367/2022/0…10:56 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
With Game 1 set for Saturday, Doc Rivers admits that James Harden and the team are still a work in progress #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/13/doc… via @SixersWire10:53 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors have made thwarting Joel Embiid a tradition, but do they have a plan for James Harden too? sportsnet.ca/article/centre…10:18 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers coach Doc Rivers excited to finally have practice time and get James Harden up to speed: ‘I think he’s getting it’ inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 9:43 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Under Nick Nurse, the Raptors have always had Joel Embiid’s number. Do they have a plan for him and sidekick James Harden too? sportsnet.ca/article/centre…9:31 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Philly’s net rating with Embiid and Harden was +15.9. That is awesome.
Also: the Sixers were -13.96 when Embiid played without Harden and -10.96 when Harden played without Embiid.
I wrote about a rotation that has big questions heading into the playoffs si.com/nba/2022/04/13…2:42 PM

Gina Mizell: Joel Embiid is listed as questionable to play tonight in Cleveland with left ankle soreness. James Harden, who missed the second game of the Sixers’ last two back-to-backs to manage his hamstring, is not on the injury report. Big men Allen and Mobley are both out for the Cavs. -via Twitter @ginamizell / April 3, 2022

Something is still amiss with James Harden. The 76ers point guard lacks the explosiveness he displayed while blowing past defenders with the Houston Rockets. It’s the result of the left hamstring tightness that sidelined Harden for most of February. “He’s still not there,” coach Doc Rivers said before Friday’s shootaround at UCLA. “But his miles per hour have increased. He’s … almost to the level of Houston as far as his miles per hour. He’s reached his top speed he hasn’t reached in two years. He’s still a work in progress. But [in] three weeks, we really feel at the time, he’ll be there at 100 percent.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / March 25, 2022

The Sixers think Harden is in good hands with Simon Rice, the team’s vice president of athletic care. “We’re lucky. Simon wrote three or four books on hamstring injuries,” Rivers said. “It’s just luck that he’s on our staff. James has bought into him 100 percent. It’s funny that the big thing with James, once he had those injuries, you could tell he didn’t want to play at top speed, because that’s how you hurt it. Simon’s philosophy is the exact opposite to get him playing at that speed to condition the hamstring to be able to play at that speed.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / March 25, 2022

