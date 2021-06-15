NBA playoffs: James Harden to play pivotal Game 5 after hamstring injury
The Brooklyn Nets won't be 100 percent for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks, but they'll have one more thing going for them.
James Harden will play on Tuesday after missing three games with a hamstring injury, the Nets announced. Harden was initially listed as questionable for the game.
James Harden is AVAILABLE tonight. pic.twitter.com/jlikomFVL9
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 15, 2021
Harden has been out since the opening minute of Game 1, when he pulled up after a drive the basket. In his absence, the Nets steamrolled the Bucks in Games 1 and 2, but lost Games 3 and 4 when the series moved to Milwaukee.
Harden's leg issue pic.twitter.com/sNgqJDEfLD
— CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 5, 2021
While the return of Harden is good new for the Nets, the team will still be missing Kyrie Irving, who sprained his right ankle in Game 4 when he stepped on the foot of Giannis Antetotkounmpo. Irving was ruled out for Game 5 on Monday, and it's unclear if he'll return during the series.
Fortunately for the Nets, the team was 3-0 in the regular season with Durant and Harden and without Irving, with one of this wins coming against the Bucks, per ESPN Stats & Info. Harden averaged 24.6 points, 10.9 assists and 8.5 rebounds in 36 games as a member of the Nets.
More from Yahoo Sports: