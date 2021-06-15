NBA playoffs: James Harden to play pivotal Game 5 after hamstring injury

The Brooklyn Nets won't be 100 percent for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks, but they'll have one more thing going for them.

James Harden will play on Tuesday after missing three games with a hamstring injury, the Nets announced. Harden was initially listed as questionable for the game.

James Harden is AVAILABLE tonight. pic.twitter.com/jlikomFVL9 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 15, 2021

Harden has been out since the opening minute of Game 1, when he pulled up after a drive the basket. In his absence, the Nets steamrolled the Bucks in Games 1 and 2, but lost Games 3 and 4 when the series moved to Milwaukee.

While the return of Harden is good new for the Nets, the team will still be missing Kyrie Irving, who sprained his right ankle in Game 4 when he stepped on the foot of Giannis Antetotkounmpo. Irving was ruled out for Game 5 on Monday, and it's unclear if he'll return during the series.

Fortunately for the Nets, the team was 3-0 in the regular season with Durant and Harden and without Irving, with one of this wins coming against the Bucks, per ESPN Stats & Info. Harden averaged 24.6 points, 10.9 assists and 8.5 rebounds in 36 games as a member of the Nets.

