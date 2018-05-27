James Hampton, Class of 2019 prospect, dies after collapsing in AAU game

James Hampton, a Class of 2019 prospect from Charlotte, N.C. who played for local AAU program Team United, has died after collapsing on court during a Nike Elite Youth Basketball League in Hampton, Va., on Saturday.

According to a report from The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.), Hampton — who reportedly suffered seizures in recent years — collapsed on court during Team United's second of two games that day. He did not play in the first.

Team director Jacoby Davis said he saw Hampton run down the court, look toward an official and say, "Hey ref," before collapsing.

“He just fell down on the floor,” Davis said, via the News & Observer. “He had seizures a year ago and I remember (one of the Team United coaches) telling me that, ‘I saw his eyes rolling back in his head.’ I ran on the court thinking he was having a seizure. A trainer came over and said he didn’t know what was wrong. Another trainer checked his pulse. He said he didn’t have a pulse. It got crazy after that.”

Hampton reportedly appeared unconscious while medical assistants administered chest compressions. He was then taken by ambulance to Sentara CarePlex Hospital, less than a mile from the venue where the games were played. Davis said the team's players want to finish the tournament's final two games on Sunday, in Hampton's honor.

“It’s hard to even explain,” Davis said. “To have a kid in your program with so much life, that’s just the kind of kid he was. He was always happy. For something like this to happen, I can’t even explain it. ..."