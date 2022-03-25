James Gunn Teases 'Peacemaker' Season 2 Will Feature More DCEU Stars

After successfully wrapping up the first season of Peacemaker, director James Gunn has revealed that he has a lot of "unused" footage. He alludes that it might mean that he would be including more DCEU characters down the line.

In a recent interview with TotalFilm, Gunn spoke about how he brought most of the Justice League together on screen for a cameo for the series. In conversation, he recalls a humorous exchange between Ezra Miller's Flash and Jason Momoa's Aquaman, "I have tons of stuff I didn't use. Ezra went on – and I'm not kidding – for 16 minutes about Aquaman having sex with fish. It was really funny." Gunn noted that many fans thought the surprise cameos made it a strong and memorable ending to the season.

Gunn later explains how he got to the idea sharing, "It was done through pure force of will on my part, of really pushing it to happen. I think everybody read it in the script, agreed to it, and then it became [a thing], and they realized what a big f**king deal it was." Justice League members Cyborg and Batman were noticeably missing from the cameo appearances, however, Gunn appears to reassure fans that there might just be more coming for the next season. "I think we're going to see more connections in some other stuff as we move forward with Peacemaker and other shows at HBO Max. So those [cameos] will keep coming. I don't know if the Justice League is going to show up in every season of Peacemaker; that might be a one-time thing. We'll see!"

