James Gunn Talks ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Runtime: “I Promise, Not A Second Is Wasted”

James Gunn is now running things at DC alongside Peter Safran but he has one final film at Marvel with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Word is out that the runtime for the third installment will be the longest of the trilogy clocking in at about two and a half hours.

The filmmaker replied to a fan on Twitter that asked for confirmation that the film would be two hours and 29 minutes long.

“It’s around that long, although that’s not yet exact,” he clarified. “And, I promise, not a second is wasted. There’s no fat. It was necessary to experience the full arc for every major Guardians character, not only for this film, but for the trilogy (or, I should say, trilogy plus).”

In a follow-up tweet, Gunn said he was “excited about the movie and the runtime.”

When a fan asked why the runtime was not official yet, Gunn added, “It’s gonna be around that. It’s just the length of end credits that are being estimated in this running time.”

After Gunn’s initial tweet, many fans noticed that he ended his reply by saying “trilogy plus” which got many wondering if the Guardians could potentially have a fourth film. The director further clarified that he was not hinting at more films but at what was already out there.

“The ‘trilogy plus’ is the trilogy plus the Holiday Special, [Infinity War] and Endgame,” he said.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will drop in theaters on May 5.

