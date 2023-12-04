James Gunn Shares Update On ‘Superman Legacy’ & ‘The Brave And The Bold’ Scripts

James Gunn and Peter Safran are in the middle of overhauling the DC Universe with Superman Legacy and The Brave and the Bold two of the most high-profile projects in the works.

As Hollywood gets back into action following the actors’ and writers’ strikes, fans have been growingly anxious to discover details about the upcoming films based on Superman and Batman. Gunn has taken to social media to answer some questions from his followers and update them on where he’s at with the scripts of the films.

Gunn said in a post on Threads that the script to Superman Legacy is “99.9%” done adding, “I’m always changing small things but it’s been essentially done since well before the strike.”

Another fan asked the DC Studios co-head if he could debunk a rumored cast list for the Batman and Robin film with Gunn replying, “There’s no script yet. Ofc it’s false.”

Superman Legacy is set to star David Corenswet as the man of steel with Rachel Brosnahan landing the role of Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor while María Gabriela de Faría will portray the villainous role of The Engineer. The film is set to be released on July 11, 2025, with Gunn recently confirming that despite the strikes, production and release were still on track.

“Thanks to the efforts of our talented crew, who never lost faith during the longest strikes in Hollywood history, and who never let their foot off the pedal, continuing to barrel forward, creating the most amazing character and set designs I’ve seen in my entire career, #SupermanLegacy will be making the originally planned release date of July 11, 2025,” Gunn shared on Threads.

Other cast members set to be part of the film include Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi.

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Casting for The Brave and The Bold hasn’t started as Gunn doesn’t have a script yet. However, Andy Muschietti is set to direct the film that features Batman and his son Damian Wayne as Robin.

