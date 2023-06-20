James Gunn shares update on Superman casting

James Gunn has shared a new update on the casting for Superman: Legacy, teasing that he has been "blown away" by some of the auditions.

The new movie is set to kick off Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC universe, with a number of names in line to potentially play Clark Kent and Lois Lane doing the rounds in recent weeks.

Taking to his account on Bluesky social, the director revealed where things stand, writing: "Amazing amazing weekend of auditions for Superman: Legacy. I'm blown away by some of these actors, among the best I've ever seen or worked with."

The latest update comes after Gunn revealed last week that auditions were now over, and they were "narrowing down" candidates.

Among those speculated for the role of Superman are Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and Tom Brittney, while Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor and Rachel Brosnahan are reportedly in line for Lois Lane.

However, addressing some rumours, Gunn told the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast: "There's things in there that are completely false, but I can't go out there and say, 'Oh this isn't true, and this isn't true' without going through everything.

"And by the way, it's not the audience's – at this point, I don't think it's the business of anyone who is screen-testing for a role. That is a very private thing. Journalists have to do what they have to do. That's their job. They're trying to get hits."

He added: "There's a lot of nonsense that comes out of it and that's difficult because there's people out there that are supposedly testing that aren't, and that must be difficult for them as people.

"And there's other people that might be testing… and I think it's a private thing between me and them."

Superman: Legacy will be released in cinemas on July 11, 2025.

