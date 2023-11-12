James Gunn Says ‘Superman Legacy’ Still On Track For 2025 Release Despite Strikes

James Gunn is finally talking about the developments at DC Studios after SAG-AFTRA struck a deal with the studios following a prolonged strike.

Despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA halting Hollywood for months, Gunn says his first DC film Superman: Legacy is still on track to make its debut on July 11, 2025.

“Thanks to the efforts of our talented crew, who never lost faith during the longest strikes in Hollywood history, and who never let their foot off the pedal, continuing to barrel forward, creating the most amazing character and set designs I’ve seen in my entire career, #SupermanLegacy will be making the originally planned release date of July 11, 2025,” Gunn shared on Threads.

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Cast confirmed for the DC film include David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane with Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi also set.

While DC keeps its original plans, rival Marvel Studios had to make some changes to its lineup for next year. Deadpool 3 was supposed to premiere in May 2024 but has been pushed back to July 2024 while Captain America: Brave New World will launch in 2025 following the strikes.

