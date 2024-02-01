James Gunn Says ‘Superman Legacy’ “Is About To Start Production” & Teases DC Slate Marking A Year Since Announcement

James Gunn is celebrating the anniversary of his announcement of the revamp of the DC Universe he and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran have been creating, which includes Superman Legacy.

“One year ago today Peter Safran & I introduced our DC slate for the 1st time – thanks to all of you for the support you’ve given us throughout the year,” Gunn said in a post shared across his social media channels. “Today, Superman Legacy is about to start production, episodes of Creature Commandos are being finished that will release later this year, at least 2 more projects are gearing up to go in the next couple months, amazing scripts keep coming in, & incredible talent are being attached to new projects, planned & unplanned. Thank you!!”

It was on Jan. 31, 2023, that Gunn unveiled the projects that would be a part of Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which included the Gunn-penned and directed Superman Legacy, a Batman and Robin film based on The Brave and the Bold, a Swamp Thing feature, and much more.

The new DCU has been set in motion, and one of the most anticipated films of this new era is Superman Legacy, which is set to star David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Superman Legacy is gearing up to start filming in March and is set to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025, with the cast also including Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. The ensemble includes Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Sean Gunn, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Isabel Merced and Nathan Fillion.

Gunn has assured DC fans that Superman Legacy is not an origin story and instead will pick up Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. The character is described as the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

