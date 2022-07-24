James Gunn says he needed to finish Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Rocket

Nick Romano
·2 min read

In some ways Rocket Raccoon is the reason we have director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

The filmmaker joined his Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova, and Chukwudi Iwuji hit up EW's Comic-Con suite for a formal download of all that was revealed during the Marvel Studios' mammoth Hall H panel Saturday night. While there, he shared how it was because of Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, that he wanted to finish telling his three-film story.

"For a while I wasn't going to do this movie. Then I came back. And the reason I knew I needed to come back was to tell this story and, in some ways in particular, I have a special closeness to the character of Rocket and I knew I needed to finish to tell his story," Gunn tells EW. "I knew that that was what started me on this journey, was seeing who he could be and who he was, where he came from, and the thing that grounded me initially in the Guardians."

Gunn and his cast revealed on the Hall H stage that Vol. 3 will be diving deeper in Rocket's origins as a genetically enhanced creature and the torment he endured becoming who he is today in this world. Footage shown in the convention space revealed a baby Rocket.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' stars James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova at Comic-Con
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' stars James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova at Comic-Con

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' stars James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova at Comic-Con

The director acknowledged this week marks the 10-year anniversary since he pitched Marvel on Guardians. "I realized that to tell the story honestly, he's the saddest person or character in the universe," says Gunn of Rocket, echoing statements he made during Marvel's panel.

A first look at Poulter as Adam Warlock was also included in the footage of the next Guardians shown to the Comic-Con crowd, while Bakalova and Iwuji were announced as Cosmo the Space Dog and villain the High Revolutionary, respectively.

The group was visibly emotional on stage watching the clip. "It really caught me off guard," says Pratt.

"It was moving… it's such a moving [Flaming Lips] song, the imagery's incredible, and obviously you're immediately swept up not only in the idea that this is the end of this trilogy for all of us, but also you're reminded of the journey that the characters are on," Pratt continues of the song "Do You Realize?" that played during the footage. "It's a really emotional story."

Watch the full interview with Gunn and the cast in the video above.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 is currently scheduled for theaters on May 5, 2023.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Enduring Appeal of the Villa d’Este Hotel on Lake Como, A Favorite of Returning Guests

    Newly appointed CEO Davide Bertilaccio is carefully adding his personal touch to the storied five-star luxury hotel as guests urge him to maintain the timeless style of the location.

  • Comic-Con 2022: ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Brings Back ‘The Next Generation’ Crew in New Teaser

    Patrick Stewart-led series' final season comes out in 2023

  • Daniel Cormier urges Alexander Gustafsson to retire after UFC London: ‘The chin is gone’

    Daniel Cormier thinks Alexander Gustafsson should hang up his gloves after losing at UFC Fight Night 208.

  • Marvel sends fans into frenzy with spate of Phase Five superhero titles

    Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed the titles which would bring the franchise’s Phase Four to a close and mapped out Phase Five at Comic-Con.

  • Five days after British Open, Cameron Smith and Billy Horschel contend in Florida fishing event

    Golfers Cameron Smith and Billy Horschel at one point led the 42nd annual Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament, eventually won by Joseph Shugart.

  • Kid Rock Fans Trash Concert Venue After He Cancels North Dakota Performance Due to 'High Winds'

    Kid Rock's audience was left disappointed after more than two hours of watching Night Ranger perform as the opening act

  • Maple Leafs development camp takeaways: Matthew Knies lives up to hype

    Here are the three most significant takeaways from the past week at Maple Leafs development camp.

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — Xherdan Shaqiri had a goal and an assist Saturday, lifting the surging Chicago Fire to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps at B.C. Place Stadium. Chris Mueller and Rafael Czichos also scored for Chicago (7-10-5), which extended its Major League Soccer win streak to three games. Lucas Cavallini had the lone goal for a Whitecaps (7-10-5) side that remains three points below the playoff bar in MLS's Western Conference. Twenty-year-old Canadian goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer made his se

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team is golden at the world track and field championships. Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse anchored a team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney to victory on Saturday in a time of 37.48 seconds, the fastest in the world this season. The gold was Canada's third medal of the world championships. The Americans took silver in 37.55, while Great Britain finished third (37.83). The victory was a terrific finish for De Grasse, wh

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Report: Matthew Tkachuk tells Flames he won't re-sign, likely to be traded

    Sportsnet's Eric Francis believes star Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk could be traded in the coming days as both sides sit far apart on a long-term deal.