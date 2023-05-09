James Gunn Reveals Pete Davidson’s Secret ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Role

Pete Davidson jumped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a secret cameo on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn shared on social media what role the Saturday Night Live alum played in the MCU film.

“My friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set,” Gunn posted on Twitter alongside a picture of himself, Davidson and Chris Pratt on the set of the movie.

Davidson played the role of the alien Phlektik that shows up close to the end of the film serving as a henchman for the High Evolutionary played by Chukwudi Iwuji.

This was not the first time that Davidson works under the direction of Gunn. Davidson had a role in the DC film The Suicide Squad playing Blackguard who ends up having a bloody death.

Gunn also shared with fans that he voiced the character of Lambshank and his wife Jennifer Holland played an employee at Orgocorp.

I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous & I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison. And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set. https://t.co/tyVPU7GsZg pic.twitter.com/2cKamjHqxS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starts off as Peter Quill (Pratt) is still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana). However, Peter must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own when they come under attack.

The film also stars Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

