James Gunn reassures DC fans amid rumors about future movies: 'We're still just beginning'

Christian Holub
·4 min read
James Gunn wants to reassure fans about his plans for future DC movies.

The Suicide Squad director was recently named co-chair of DC Films alongside producer Peter Safran, and though they won't present their plans to Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav until next week, The Hollywood Reporter reports that big changes could be in store, including the potential end of Gal Gadot's time as Wonder Woman.

Representatives for WBD have not responded to EW's request for comment on THR's report, but Gunn himself posted a thread to Twitter on Thursday directly referencing it. Although he didn't confirm or deny specifics, he communicated that he and Safran are prioritizing DC's stories and characters.

"As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not," Gunn wrote in the first tweet, without elaborating which was which.

James Gunn and Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Clay Enos/ Warner Bros. James Gunn reassured DC fans on Twitter after reports emerged that future films like 'Wonder Woman 3' could be in trouble.

In another tweet, Gunn continued, "Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of story takes time & we're still just beginning."

WB representatives did not respond to EW's request for additional comment on Gunn's tweets.

Gunn first made his name as a superhero director at Marvel with the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. He recently oversaw the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the new trailer for next year's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teases one last adventure for the space-faring misfits as the director dedicates his full attention to DC (where he has already overseen the Peacemaker show for HBO Max, featuring John Cena's character from The Suicide Squad).

According to the aforementioned THR report, which was based entirely on unnamed sources, DC is not moving ahead with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3. A long-awaited Man of Steel sequel starring Henry Cavill's Superman may also be dead in the water, even though Cavill recently reprised the role in the post-credits scene for Black Adam. Shortly afterward, he ended his other big franchise commitment by departing Netflix's The Witcher.

Speaking of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, a sequel is also said to be "unlikely" given the film's middling box office performance. Tweets this week from Johnson and Gadot — the former asserting that Black Adam actually will turn a profit, and the latter saying she "can't wait to share [Wonder Woman's] next chapter with you" — could be indicative of ongoing debates within the studio.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the long-delayed The Flash starring Ezra Miller are still on track to hit theaters next year, but how they connect to other films remains unclear.

"As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait," Gunn wrote in the final tweet in his thread. "We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer."

