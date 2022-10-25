James Gunn, Peter Safran to Lead DC Studios for Warner Bros. Discovery

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as co-CEOs of DC Studios, a newly created production entity that will oversee DC properties for Warner Bros. Discovery.

“We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children,” said Gunn and Safran. “We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told. We’re especially enthusiastic about doing all of this with Mike, Pam, Casey, Channing, and the whole Warner Bros. Discovery team, and are grateful to David Zaslav, whose bold vision for the future of the franchise we share and allows for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Most of all, we can’t wait to bring you all into the story of the DCU.”

More from Variety

Gunn and Safran will now oversee film, TV, and animation at DC Studios. They will assume their new roles on Nov. 1. They will work closely with Warner Bros. Discovery executives like: Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group; Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content; Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer of US Networks Group; Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros. Discovery Consumer Products; and David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Story continues

“DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe,” said Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling.”

More to come..

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.