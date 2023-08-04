James Gunn explains Guardians of the Galaxy 3's Star-Lord tease

James Gunn has explained the decision to tease Star-Lord's future at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Fans have been speculating about what's next for the Chris Pratt's character after a post-credit scene confirmed that he will be back.

The scene saw Peter Quill head back to earth in order to spend time with his granddad before cutting to a title card that read: "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return."

Speaking about the surprising reveal during commentary featured on the Guardians 3 digital release, Gunn confirmed there had been discussions about a possible Star-Lord movie (via TheDirect).

"We always want to give somebody a little something special," he said, before going on to tease what a Star-Lord movie could look like.

"Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to be able to do a 'Legendary Star-Lord' movie," he continued.

"A story with Star-Lord on Earth trying to adapt to the environment of Earth in the same way that somebody else might try to adapt to the alien environment of outer space.

"He's a fish out of water in just kind of regular water. So I can't wait to see it."

While Gunn is currently focused on his work developing the DC franchise, he also left open the possibility of someone else developing a fourth Guardians movie.

"I think as long as somebody brings themselves to it, and doesn't just try to copy that style—I think it can be really amazing," he told Esquire Middle East.

"There's so many directors I would like to do that. And I would love to see it happen."

All three Guardians of the Galaxy movies and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are streaming on Disney+.

