James Gunn defends Pete Davidson amid recent Kanye outburst

James Gunn has come out in support of Pete Davidson after Kanye West shared a music video in which he buried alive a cartoon figure bearing a resemblance to the SNL star.

“For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender, and funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect,” the 55-year-old American filmmaker wrote on Twitter on Thursday (3 March).

The Suicide Squad director’s comments come after West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, has repeatedly shared derogatory posts about Davidson on social media.

In the most recent post, Ye shared a music video for his recent track “Eazy”, featuring rapper The Game.

Davidson, who is dating Ye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, is mentioned in the lyrics of the track, with the Donda rapper saying: “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The video features clay stop-motion. At one point, a figure seemingly modelled after Ye is seen dragging a tied-up body along the ground.

For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 3, 2022

A bag is then removed from the captive’s face, revealing a figure whom many viewers have observed bears a resemblance to Davidson.

The cartoon Ye then sprinkled rose seeds over the figure’s face. Later in the video, roses sprout from his head, and these are loaded onto a pickup truck.

At the end of the video, a message appeared on the screen, reading: “Everyone lived happily ever after.”

Another slide had the words: “Except Skete” – the derogatory nickname Ye has previously used to refer to Davidson. The word “Skete”, however, is crossed out, and replaced with, “you know who”.

“JK he’s fine,” the rapper added in a final frame.

According to Instagram account Comments By Celebs, Kardashian retweeted Gunn’s message a few hours ago. However, the post isn’t visible on her profile now.