James Gunn Debunks Rumors Jacob Elordi Will Play Superman: 'No One Has Been Cast'

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: James Gunn attends Warner Bros. Premiere of &quot;The Suicide Squad&quot; at The Landmark Westwood on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jacob Elordi attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: James Gunn attends Warner Bros. Premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at The Landmark Westwood on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jacob Elordi attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Mike Coppola/Getty

James Gunn is keeping tabs on the rumor mill around Superman's onscreen future.

After taking over as DC Studios co-CEO with producer Peter Safran in October, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad filmmaker, 56, responded to speculation that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi will play the Man of Steel in his next big screen iteration.

"My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet," he wrote in a quote tweet on Friday after a fan photoshopped the Australian actor's face onto the caped superhero.

RELATED: Henry Cavill Out as Superman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman on Hold: All About the DC Shakeups — So Far

"Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn't," Gunn continued. "We'll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won't be one of them."

The role was previously portrayed in the DCEU by Henry Cavill, but he announced last month after a meeting with Gunn and Safran that he's not returning to the role, just two months after telling fans he'd don the cape once again after a cameo as the DC Comics superhero in Black Adam.

"It's sad news, everyone," Cavill, 39, wrote. "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman."

Gunn announced shortly after that the studio is developing a new version of the superhero. "In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," he wrote on Twitter.

Superman (a.k.a. Clark Kent) first appeared in the June 1938 debut issue of Action Comics. Born on the fictional doomed planet of Krypton as Kal-El, he crash-landed on Earth, where was raised as Clark Kent and eventually became the iconic superhero.

RELATED VIDEO: Brandon Routh Says Having Two Supermen in the Room Was a 'Weird' and 'Surreal' Experience

Originated onscreen by Kirk Alyn in the 1948 Superman film serial, the role has since been played by George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Dean Cain, Tom Welling, Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin. Nicolas Cage was even cast in an unproduced film adaptation from Tim Burton.

Latest Stories

  • Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Wear Complimenting Ensembles at Gucci Fashion Show in Milan

    Idris Elba attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 Show on Friday alongside his wife and fellow stars Percy Hynes White and Jeremy O. Harris

  • Woman raped in unmonitored drug sting sues police handlers

    A police informant raped twice during an undercover drug buy in Louisiana has filed a lawsuit alleging her law enforcement handlers failed to monitor her in real time and allowed the attack to “play out” despite concerns over how long she was inside a known stash house. The suit filed this week in Alexandria alleges Rapides Parish sheriff's deputies “coerced” the woman into working as a confidential informant after her arrest on felony drug charges and failed to keep their promise to protect her if a purchase went bad. The January 2021 incident was the subject of an Associated Press investigation that highlighted the perils police informants face seeking to “work off” criminal charges in often loosely regulated, secretive arrangements with law enforcement.

  • ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Crosses ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to Become Highest Hollywood Grosser of All Time in India

    Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” has emerged as the highest Hollywood grosser of all time in India, beating the record set in 2019 by stablemate “Avengers: Endgame.” James Cameron’s return to Pandora is still in Indian cinemas and has a running total of INR4.6 billion ($56.6 million), beating the Russo brothers’ Marvel epic that […]

  • Flood warnings as parts of UK face heavy showers and blustery winds

    The Met Office had 98 flood warnings and 169 alerts in place in England on Saturday morning.

  • Wild-Card Weekend Stats Notebook: Will Brock Purdy stumble in NFL playoffs?

    Matt Harmon breaks down the six wild-card matchups from an analytical perspective to get you ready for the start of the NFL playoffs.

  • James Gunn shoots down popular Superman casting rumour

    ‘We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them,’ DC boss told fans

  • GOP Rep. George Santos raised money for a company that the SEC called a Ponzi scheme: report

    The embattled New York congressman raised money for Harbor City Capitol, which the SEC called a "Ponzi scheme victimizing hundreds" in a civil suit.

  • Howie Long is not 'content with being average,' and he shows it on 'FOX NFL Sunday' show

    Howie Long retired from NFL at 34 after the 1993 season, opening the door for the Hall of Famer's second act as part of FOX NFL Sunday show.

  • Hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher, a school administrator was told the child may have brought a gun to school: superintendent

    School officials searched the student's backpack, but didn't find anything, the superintendent told parents. The boy later shot his teacher in class.

  • Dog once deemed 'Winnipeg's most unwanted' finally adopted

    A dog once deemed one of Winnipeg's most unwanted canines by the city's animal services agency was adopted over the weekend, to the delight of those who have cared for him for the past six months. Earlier this month, Dillon Reynolds saw a post on the animal services' Instagram page featuring Hank, a two-year-old bullmastiff mix, on a Western-style "wanted" poster and couldn't believe that nobody wanted to bring him home. "I fell in love immediately and had to go see him," Reynolds said in an int

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Celtics pull away in 4th, beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points, teaming with fellow backup guard Payton Pritchard to lead the decisive spurt early in the fourth that sent the Celtics

  • Veteran Shelby Harris relishes first playoff trip in Seattle

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Even before the events of last Sunday, veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris was already enjoying the experience of playing the final few weeks of the season with the postseason at stake. When Seattle got the help it needed from the Detroit Lions late Sunday night to send the Seahawks to the playoffs, it also meant Harris was getting a playoff trip for the first time in his career. “Me and my wife were talking about it, not having plans already set toward the end of the ye

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Celtics top Bulls 107-99, improve NBA's best record to 29-12

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, Jaylen Brown added 19 as the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 107-99 Monday night and reached the midway point of their season with the NBA's best record. Grant Williams added 20 points and Al Horford had seven rebounds and eight points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 24 seconds to play that helped seal the win for the defending Eastern Conference champions, who are 29-12 after the first 41 games. Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points for Boston, w