How James Gandolfini's Son Paid Tribute to His Late Dad While Filming Sopranos Movie Prequel

The significance of taking on the role of Tony Soprano isn't lost on Michael Gandolfini.

Michael, 22, steps into late dad James Gandolfini's famous role as a young version of Tony in the upcoming Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, which will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max Oct. 1.

In a recent interview with Empire, Michael and director Alan Taylor opened up about James' legacy and how his son honored him in the course of filming.

"We all had dinner one night," Taylor recalled to the outlet. "At one point, [Michael] stood up and said, 'I want to thank everyone for doing this because it was a chance to say hello to my father… and goodbye again.' There wasn't a dry eye in the house."

Michael, who was 14 years old when James died of a heart attack at the age of 51 in 2013 during a family vacation in Rome, noted that accepting the role was "probably the toughest decision I've ever had to make."

"You know, I didn't want to put pressure on myself to walk out of this feeling like I'd grown in terms of my feelings towards my dad," he said. "I just wanted to be the best actor I could be, portraying Tony in the way David wanted, scene by scene. I didn't think about my grief because… well, I would have s--- the bed."

He went on to share that his version of mobster Tony is different from the one his dad played on the iconic HBO series from 1999 through 2007.

"My dad's character had all this beautiful sensitivity underneath this aggression," he said. "This version of him is the reverse. His curiosity and sensitivity comes first. He's not a gun-wielding gangster. He's a kid who gets whittled down and pulled in."

In addition to Michael, The Many Saints of Newark stars Alessandro Nivola, Ray Liotta, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Michela De Rossi and Vera Farmiga, who plays Tony's mother.

While discussing the film with Esquire back in 2019, Michael opened up about how his father's death is what propelled him to pursue a career in acting — and eventually land the same role that James is best known for.

"From the first day, I fell in love with it," Michael said at the time. "It actually started my grieving process with my dad."

The Many Saints of Newark will be in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 1.