James Dyson loses libel claim against Daily Mirror publisher

James Dyson arriving at the Royal Courts Of Justice for his libel case against Mirror Group Newspapers - HOLLIE ADAMS/REUTERS

Sir James Dyson has lost his libel claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror.

The inventor, 76, gave evidence at the Royal Courts of Justice over two days in a trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over an article published in January 2022.

In the Daily Mirror article, journalist Brian Reade referred to the engineer as “the vacuum-cleaner tycoon who championed Vote Leave due to the economic opportunities it would bring to British industry before moving his global head office to Singapore”.

Mr Reade continued: “Kids, talk the talk but then screw your country and if anyone complains, tell them to suck it up.”

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Sir James Dyson appearing at the Royal Courts Of Justice for his libel trial against MGN - ELIZABETH COOK/PA

Sir James brought the High Court claim against MGN, describing the allegations in the article as a “vicious and vitriolic” personal attack.

But in a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Jay dismissed the inventor’s claim.

He said: “In the present case, the claimant cannot demonstrate that he has suffered financial loss as a result of these publications. Nor can he show that his philanthropic work, particularly directed to young people and schools, has been harmed in any way.”

During the trial, Justin Rushbrooke KC, for Sir James, said in written submissions that the articles, both in print and online, “constituted a serious and unjustified slur on Sir James’s reputation, business and personal”.

However, MGN defended the claim, including by arguing that Mr Reade’s article was “honest opinion”.

Adrienne Page KC, for MGN, said the words in the article were “substantially correct” and that Sir James could not dictate how the commentator posed them.

A Dyson spokesperson said: “The facts are that Dyson is a highly successful global technology company which employs 3,700 people in the UK, paid more UK corporation tax after 2019 than before, continues to invest vast sums in the UK, files more patents than any other company, and in 2017 founded a university in Malmesbury which has educated hundreds of undergraduates who pay no tuition fees while earning a salary and even paying tax.”

