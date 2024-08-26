James Dun’s rise at Bristol tinged with tragedy: I keep my dad’s name with me on match days

James Dun was excellent for Bristol Bears last season but freely admits he was stagnating as a player before his loan spell at Jersey - Getty Images/Patrick Khachfe

A significant step for any player is figuring themselves out and understanding how they can enhance a team. It has been a demanding process, in a young career that has already encountered relocation as well as loss, but James Dun seems to have managed that.

“If you have a Bakkies Botha or a Victor Matfield, I’d be a Bakkies Botha,” says the 25-year-old with a smile. “An ‘enforcer’ lock, if that’s what you want to call it.”

Botha and Matfield, together a totemic second-row pairing with the Bulls and the Springboks, embodied a balance of ferocity and finesse. The former was a primal forward who dealt in blunt force trauma.

“What I pride myself on will always be intent and physicality,” adds Dun. “Basically, it’ll be: ‘How can I cause the most damage I can in rucks, tackles, mauls and carries?’

“It’s always a focus to get better skill-wise, but I’m not getting picked for my offloading. If I can hit someone hard and make metres when I run into someone, that’s my game.

“And then I want be a real technician set-piece wise, to win my line-outs, be a good scrummager and take a lead on maul defence – all the physical aspects.”

Bakkies Botha (right), and Victor Matfield formed an intimidating second-row pairing for the Springboks - AP Photo/Paul Thomas

Self-awareness also tends to take time. Dun, excellent for Bristol Bears last season, freely admits that he was stagnating as a player before a seminal loan spell at Jersey for the 2022-23 campaign.

“Coming out of school, I felt like I could break straight in,” he remembers of his first five years of being affiliated to Bristol.

“I had a few injuries and wasn’t really growing up off the field. All of my mates were going off to Uni. I wasn’t playing, thinking: ‘What am I doing here?’

“Jersey came at a great time for a re-set; to get away from home comforts and grow up a bit as a person and to mature as a rugby player.”

Pat Lam has a similar outlook. “When I first came, Dunny was in the academy and in the England pathway system,” explains the Bears director of rugby.

“He obviously had talent, but it’s not all about the talent. There can be a lot of adulation towards that person and a lot of trappings. Sometimes it takes a player coming through tough things. At that stage, Dunny probably hadn’t done that.”

‘I couldn’t not try to impress Rob Webber’

A trip across to Jersey would end up as an impeccable case study for how to toughen up in the second tier. Dun would help Harvey Biljon’s team to the Championship title, gaining perspective along the way.

“We had one physio, one S and C, [strength and conditioning coach]” Dun says. “If you rolled an ankle in training, it was either waiting an hour to see a physio or getting on with it.

“When I was at Bristol before, I might have said: ‘I’ve knocked my figure back, shall I check in with the physios?’ Actually, you’re fine. You get on with it.”

Rob Webber is pinpointed as a big influence. Dun credits the former England hooker, now part of the Saracens coaching staff, with instilling a dogged mind-set.

During one running session on sand dunes, with Dun “feeling pretty dizzy and close to passing out”, Webber implored him not to give up. That stuck with Dun: “I couldn’t not try to impress him.”

Dun's time with Jersey in the second tier was essential in toughening him up and preparing him for a return to Bristol - Getty Images/Peter Nicholls

‘I’ve always got his name written on my wrist tape’

On July 23 last year, after Dun had been recalled to the Bears squad, tragedy struck the family. Andrew, his father and an ex-England international who had played 170 first-team matches for Bristol and captained the club, suffered a heart attack and died at 62.

By chance, James was at the family home. He regards it as a blessing that he was able to support his mother, Susan, in the aftermath. Memories of a special father-son bond have also helped.

“If I had something to ask, it would never be put on me,” Dun says of Andy. “I would always go to him, and he’d have the answers. He would never say: ‘You should do this, this and this’. It was me asking: ‘How can I be better at this?’”

While last season felt like a breakthrough, with Dun featuring in 16 Premiership matches and two more in the Champions Cup, it was tinged with sadness – particularly in poignant moments where Andy was missed the most.

“I guess it was for all the firsts,” James continues. “Playing my first Premiership game at Ashton Gate against Leicester; running out, it felt as though there was something missing.

“Beating Bath at home; mint game. He would always say that was the biggest one. Going away to France for the Champions Cup, he would have been there. Scoring a try, things like that, you think: ‘That would have been a nice moment to share’.

“But I’ve always got his name written on my wrist tape for if there are moments in games where I think ‘I could do with a hand here’, just to spur me on.”

Dun featured in 16 Premiership matches and two Champions Cup fixtures for Bristol last season - Getty Images/David Rogers

Two months ago, Dun and Charlie Powell, a close friend and former teammate at Bristol and Jersey, embarked on the Three Peaks Challenge – scaling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours. Powell raised money for St Peter’s Hospice in memory of his mother, with Dun doing so for the British Heart Foundation.

“We live in a rural town in Somerset and I think we were only one of, I think, around 10 villages around us to have a defibrillator,” says the former. “We ran off and got it and gave my dad every chance we could. It just seems weird not to have one in every town or village hall.”

Dun’s account of the Challenge itself — “honestly one of the most under-researched things I’ve ever done” — is amusing. He used his older sister’s walking poles clumsily and was puffing “within about 20 minutes”.

Some 22 hours later, having driven between the sites, using head torches to negotiate Scafell Pike and leaning on Sam Grahamslaw, the Bristol prop, for a morale boost in Snowdonia, Dun and Powell finished.

“It was a cool experience,” Dun says. “But I’d never do it again, ever.”

Standing around 6ft 5in, Dun is shorter than the springy second-rows that rule the line-out. He now weighs around 120kg, having genuinely enjoyed the bulking up process by gorging on Domino’s pizza.

Lam sees him as Bristol’s premier “tighthead lock” – a modern term to describe Bakkies Botha-like bruisers who scrummage in the critical slot behind tighthead props – yet insists Dun can play the subtle passes that link Bears’ characteristic phase play. Having progressed impressively, Dun has “so much up-side to come”.

“I remember he would always run straight,” Lam says. “I was talking to him about footwork, because there are some big men in the Premiership… and he got hammered in a game, I think, against Gloucester.”

Via a path that has been painful at times, Dun is establishing himself as an accomplished operator. “There have been lessons along the way, but what we’ve got with James Dun 2.0 is another level,” Lam finishes.

“He’s had some really tough situations, obviously such as losing his dad, and that’s just galvanised him even more. I’m seeing the same talent I saw when I first arrived, and I’m seeing it really flourish.”