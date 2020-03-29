Knicks Owner James Dolan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Knicks announced the news on Saturday, noting that Dolan is experiencing “little to no symptoms” and “continues to oversee business operations.”

It’s not clear from where or how Dolan is running his business as the team announced that he’s been in self-isolation.

The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 29, 2020

Dolan runs the Knicks as the executive chairman and CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company. He also oversees the Rangers and the Liberty and regional sports network MSG Network.

Dolan joins a growing list of members of the NBA community to test positive for COVID-19.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s positive test prompted the suspension of the NBA season, which started a domino effect of major sports shutdowns amid the pandemic. His teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant later announced that he was one of four players that the team said tested positive for the disease. The other three players didn’t identify themselves.

Last week. Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced that he had tested positive. The same day, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that two players on their team tested positive. Those players declined to identify themselves.

Meanwhile the Philadelphia 76ers announced that three members of their organization produced positive results while the Denver Nuggets had one. Neither team noted whether the positive tests included a player.

The NBA has come under fire recently for using coronavirus tests as the general population struggles to gain access to testing amid the pandemic. Commissioner Adam Silver defended the league’s use of testing on March 18, telling ESPN that public health officials have advised testing in some cases.

