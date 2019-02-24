DeGale vs. Eubank results: Chris Eubank Jr. mauls James DeGale for unanimous decision win

Chris Eubank Jr. needed a signature win on his resume to establish himself as a legit threat in the super middleweight division.

Not only did the 29-year-old get just that, but he made it look easy, recording two knockdowns on his way to defeating James DeGale by unanimous decision (117-109, 115-112, 114-112) at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday. Sporting News scored it 118-107 for Eubank.

Eubank unloaded a left hook and a right hand to drop DeGale in the second round and never looked back after that.

“I dominated pretty much every single round," Eubank said in his post-fight interview.

After Eubank scored the knockdown, DeGale was reluctant to engage for the remainder of the contest. More often than not, he would throw one punch and then quickly get into the clinch.

The strategy failed miserably, as Eubank made DeGale pay repeatedly with sharp power punches that were punctuated by a looping left hook, which wobbled DeGale's knees during the 10th round. Eubank then charged at his rival, throwing left and right hands, with the exclamation point being an overhand right to head that made DeGale put a glove to the canvas for the second knockdown of the contest.

With the win, Eubank improved to 28-2 with 21 KOs, while in the thick of things in the 168-pound division.

“I’m coming for all the other belts in the super middleweight division,” Eubank said.





"This is what I've been working towards for my entire career" @chriseubankjr following his decision victory over @jamesdegale1 :gb: #DeGaleEubankJr pic.twitter.com/U11jFe7YtV — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 23, 2019

James DeGale vs. Chris Eubank Jr. results

Chris Eubank dominates James DeGale in route to easy victory

6:40 p.m.: Eubank def. DeGale by unanimous decision (117-109, 115-112, 114-112). Great performance by Eubank. DeGale just didn't do enough and Eubank overwhelmed him from the outset.

Round 12 to Eubank (10-9, 118-107 Eubank). Eubank came out and left it all on the line, rocking DeGale with a left hook. Give Eubank credit for going out there and trying for the stoppage even though he had the fight well in hand.

Round 11 to neither guy (9-9, 108-98 Eubank). Eubank had it well in hand, landing his signature uppercut on two occasions. Then DeGale had clinched Eubank in a headlock and inexplicably, Eubank picked him up and slammed DeGale to mat for a one-point deduction. Eubank's corner needs to calm him down. He's three minutes away from the biggest win of his career.

Round 10 to Eubank (10-8, 99-89 Eubank). Eubank nealry closed the show with about 45 seconds left when a looping left hook wobbled Degale at the knees. Wanting to finish DeGale off, Eubank bum-rushed him and threw wild left and right hands. The last punch — an overhand right to head — made DeGale put a glove to the mat for a another knockdown.

Round 9 to Eubank (10-9, 89-81 Eubank). A close round at the beginning, as DeGale was starting to get going. But as the round wore on, Eubank re-established control by bullying DeGale and landing almost everything he's tossing his way.

Round 8 to Eubank (10-9, 79-72 Eubank). Eubank's corner wants him to relax and cut off the ring better and start boxing, but he isn't listening. The strategy Eubank has decided to employ is working, as evidenced by the final moments of the round when Eubank notched a four-punch combination highlighted by a straight right hand sending DeGale to the ropes. DeGale has to get going and start to take more chances if he's going to have any shot.

Round 7 to Eubank (10-9, 69-63 Eubank). While Eubank was winning the fight quite handily, he’s now pulling away. He’s walking DeGale down and unloading a barrage of power punches including a right hook and a left hook when he had DeGale against the ropes. All DeGale doing is grabbing and holding and not giving any chance to be effective.

Round 6 to Eubank (10-9, 59-54 Eubank). Eubank landing the more significant punches in the round. Instead of just focusing upstairs, Eubank is now going to the body. Smart move by Eubank. Continuing to do that will leave DeGale open for a power shot and perhaps the finishing blows.

Round 5 to Eubank (10-9, 49-45 Eubank). Eubank continues to be the aggressor and coming forward. He needs to still slow down and temper his emotions, though. He's talking to DeGale like the fight is over already. We still have a long way to go and anything can happen.

Round 4 to Eubank (10-9, 39-36 Eubank). DeGale was in control of the round by establishing the jab to help set up his power shots. Eubank roared back at the end of the round with a four-punch combination, puncuated by a hard right hand.

Round 3 to Eubank (10-9, 29-27 Eubank). Eubank came right out with a combination and controlled the round from there. His counter right hand is very crisp and really making DeGale thinking twice about his next moves. DeGale has to slow down and start using the jab to get back in the fight, instead of leaving himself open to get blasted by right hands.

Round 2 to Eubank (10-8, 19-18 Eubank). Good round for Eubank. DeGale missed a right hand and Eubank countered with a left to stun DeGale. Eubank went to work with a series of rights, lefts and then an uppercut to drop DeGale. Smart move by DeGale to hold and grab to survive. You can see Eubank brimming with confidence when he walked back to his corner.

Round 1 to DeGale (10-9). Smart round by DeGale. He stayed off the ropes, controlled the ring and threw the hardest punch of the round when he connected on a straight right hand to send Eubank to the ropes. Eubank kept looking for the overhand right and missed wildly. One shot won't do it. Needs to set it up.

5:30 p.m.: It is now time for the main event, as James DeGale battles Chris Eubank in super middleweight action. After losing his IBF super middleweight title to Caleb Truax in December 2017, DeGale (25-2-1, 15 KOs) regained the belt with a unanimous decision win over Truax in April, before scoring a third-round knockout of Fidel Munoz in September.

Eubank (27-2, 21 KOs) had won eight straight fights before losing a WBA super middleweight title bout to George Groves during the semifinals of the World Boxing Super Series last February. Eubank bounced back, though, earning a third-round stoppage over JJ McDonagh in September.

DeGale and Eubank need to keep their emotions in check — can't let them get the best of you or it could be costly. Lot of questions for both guys. Can Eubank step up and rise in his biggest moment? How much does DeGale have left in the tank?

Joe Joyce puts on a clinic in stopping former heavyweight champion Bermane Stiverne

5:08 p.m.: Joyce def. Stiverne by TKO at 2:20 of the sixth round. Joyce put Stiverne out of his misery with a left hook, right hook, right uppercut and then another left hook to stagger Stiverne to the ropes. Knowing he had Stiverne in trouble, Joyce connected on a right hook and a left hook, which was enough for the referee to step in and call the fight.

Great performance by Joyce. You don't see heavyweights with a high workrate, but Joyce kept throwing and wasn't slowing down. Amazing this is only his eighth fight. At 33, the learning curve is quick for Joyce. He passed his first serious test with flying colors. While he isn't ready for WBC champ Deontay Wilder, unified champion Anthony Joshua or lineal titleholder Tyson Fury, the sky is the limit for the "Juggernaut."

5:04 p.m.: Round 5 to Joyce (10-9, 50-43 Joyce). I like the pace of Joyce. He's staying composed, popping the jab and putting his punches where they need to be.

5:00 p.m.: Round 4 to Joyce (10-9, 40-34 Joyce). For a heavyweight, Joyce posseses a great and powerful jab. It normally sets up your power shots and this fight isn't any different.

4:56 p.m.: Round 3 to Joyce (10-8, 30-25 Joyce). One-way traffic here for Joyce. He scored a knockdown early in the round, starting with a left hook, a combination and then sent Stiverne through the ropes with a straight right hand. Stiverne has considerably slowed down.

4:52 p.m.: Round 2 to Joyce (10-8, 20-17 Joyce). How did Stiverne survive the round? Joyce rocked him on more than one occasion with the straight right hand. Then Joyce would start it off with a jab and land one combination after another. Only a matter a time before Joyce puts Stiverne away at this point.

4:48 p.m.: Round 1 to Joyce (10-9). Joyce came right out walking Stiverne down and making him back up against the ropes. To Stiverne's credit, he landed some flush overhand rights. Joyce ate the punches and started firing crisp combinations and hard straight hands. Fun fight so far.

4:36 p.m.: It is time for the co-main event of DeGale vs. Eubank, as Joe Joyce takes on Bermane Stiverne in heavyweight action. Joyce (7-0, 7 KOs), a 2016 Olympic silver medalist, has finished two of his last three inside the first round. Stiverne (25-3-1, 21 KOs), a former WBC heavyweight champion, comes in having lost two of his last three. Both of those losses came at the hands of current WBC titlist Deontay Wilder.

A major rise in competition for Joyce. This is his litmus test to see if the 33-year-old is ready for primetime.

3:55 p.m.: Welcome to Sporting News's live coverage of the fight between British super middleweight rivals, former two-time IBF titlist James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr. Stay locked in as we have two great bouts this afternoon..

James DeGale vs. Chris Eubank fight card

Matchup Class Belt James DeGale vs. Chris Eubank Jr. Super middleweight ... Joe Joyce vs. Bermane Stiverne Heavyweight ... Lee Selby vs. Omar Douglas Lightweight ...

James DeGale vs. Chris Eubank latest news

- James DeGale's heard everything Chris Eubank has said during the buildup to the fight. He tells Sporting News that he plans on making Eubank pay for everything once they step into the ring.