James DeGale vs Chris Eubank Jr: Senior claims he is ‘petrified’ for his son at final press conference

Chris Eubank Jr’s father claimed he was “petrified” at the thought of his son’s upcoming fight against James DeGale.

Chris Eubank Sr said that he believes nobody could match his son in the ring for physicality but acknowledged that a mental failing has held him back in his career in losses to George Groves and Billy Joe Saunders.

It was a firm change of tact from Eubank Sr, who claimed he feared for Groves’ safety and was praying for the recently-retired champion to leave the ring unharmed, prior to their contest in the World Boxing Super Series semi-finals.

Speaking at the press conference today, Sr said: “This is most certainly a 50-50 fight, and for the first time I am petrified of what the outcome could be.

“From a physical aspect, Junior has the upper hand but from a spiritual aspect and from a pedigree aspect, James may have the upper hand, so it’s a 50-50 fight and bigger than the IBO championship is a pay-per-view platform which is gargantuan.

“We have worked – and I’m talking about Team Eubank – two and a half years to stay on this channel, ITV. I have been the one pushing for this pay-per-view channel to come alive.

“I’ve been staying in for the business and for my son to actually realise the benefits of the price I’ve paid for all these years. So I am petrified that he may not win this fight.”

“[DeGale has] the pedigree that is spoken about in terms of gold medallists and former world champions. Junior hasn’t.

James DeGale, promoter Richard Poxon and Chris Eubank Jr during the press conference (PA)

Eubank Jr, however, didn’t show any sign of dropping his cocky demeanour, infuriating DeGale who shouted: “You’re a deluded moron, you’re pathetic and on Saturday night I can’t wait to deal with you.

“It’s all dawned on him, the retirement fight is here. He’s finished, it’s his last fight, I promise you that. He’s going to get a schooling.

“I’m proven. I’ve been there, I’ve done that, I’ve won everything. You are an idiot, you’ve won nothing and I’m going to beat and retire you.”