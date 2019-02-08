James DeGale vs Chris Eubank Jr: Former world champion claims rival has been beaten up by sparring partner

James DeGale has claimed Chris Eubank Jr has been beaten up by his sparring partner as emotions run high in the build-up to their grudge match.

The domestic rivals will clash in a super-middleweight contest on February 23 at The O2 Arena.

And the former world champion believes Eubank Jr has been coming off second best in his preparation, with American Denis Douglin in the Brighton fighter's camp.

"He doesn't have a clue what's going to happen, he doesn't have a f****** clue," DeGale said.

"I've seen your sparring, your sparring partner beats you up! Your sparring partner beats you up!"

DeGale has slated Douglin's ability too, labelling him as "rubbish," with the Brooklyn-born fighter losing convincingly to George Groves, Jermell Charlo and David Benavidez.

DeGale has admitted retirement awaits if he cannot defeat Eubank Jr, with his rival claiming the word is a sign of weakness.

The fighters go head to head (Getty)

"I keep hearing him use this world retirement but its not in my thought process, its not in my psyche," Eubank Jr said.

"To me its a sign of weakness to even have that thought process, nevermind say it out loud."