James DeGale vs Chris Eubank Jr: What time, what TV channel, undercard details, prediction, odds and more

James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr are counting down the days until they can settle their grudge in a highly anticipated clash at the 02 Arena on 23 February on ITV Box Office.

DeGale, who recaptured his IBF super-middleweight world title in a rematch with Caleb Truax last April, relinquished his belt to take on Eubank and the 2008 Olympic gold medallist has vowed to retire if he loses the fight.

Eubank has only fought once since losing to George Groves in the semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series, stopping JJ McDonagh in Saudi Arabia.

The Brighton-based fighter has now, for the first time in his career, teamed up with a full-time coach in Nate Vasquez after admitting that he has essentially been training himself for much of his career.

Here's everything you need to know about the fight.

When and where is the fight taking place?

The bout will take place on 23 February at the O2 Arena in London with the fighters expecting to begin their ring walks at around 22:00 UK time.

The O2 Arena will stage the contest (Getty)

Where can I watch it and how much are tickets?

The event will be broadcast on ITV Box Office and will cost £19.95. Tickets for the 02 are still available and start at £47.50.

What’s at stake?

James DeGale has said he will call a day on his decade-long career if he loses while Eubank refuses to admit that a third loss could end his time at the top-level.

James DeGale is close to retiring (Getty)

What have the fighters said?

DeGale: "I believe Eubank doesn't have the pedigree, the size and skill to beat me. Eubank is a decent fighter, but every time he has stepped up he has been found out. He has called my name for a long time, so now I've finally got my chance to zip his lips."

Eubank Jr: "DeGale is going to get the schooling of his career. A good old-fashioned hiding"

Who is on the undercard?

British heavyweight hopeful Joe Joyce takes on former WBC World Champion Bermane Stiverne as the chief bout on the undercard. Joyce, 31, has had just seven pro fights while Bermane Stiverne was last in the ring in a rematch against Deontay Wilder, where the Haitian heavyweight was knocked out in the first round.

Lee Selby returns after losing his IBF featherweight world title to Josh Warrington last May. The 'Welsh Mayweather' has moved up a division to super-featherweight and will take on American Omar Douglas.

Undefeated light-heavyweight prospect Andre Sterling takes on former British title challenger Ricky Summers while highly touted prospect Chris Kongo is also set to feature.

Lee Selby is stepping up in weight (Getty)

Odds...

James Degale: 11/10

Chris Eubank Jr: 8/11

Draw: 20/1