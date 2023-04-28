James Corden signs off final Late Late Show with message for America

James Corden has signed off from his US late-night talk show after eight years, with the help of Harry Styles, Will Ferrell and President Joe Biden.

Ferrell and Styles smashed up the Late Late Show host's desk, while Biden sent a video joking he was "surprised you lasted eight years in any job".

The British host's farewell mixed laughter and a heartfelt message.

Signing off, he urged US viewers not to give in to people who are "trying to stoke differences" in the country.

James offers some final thoughts as our final #LateLateShow comes to an end pic.twitter.com/2GbQTQS8kh — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 28, 2023

"Moving here to America eight years ago, it was a huge leap for me and my family," he said. "My son was three, our daughter was 12 weeks old and we now have another small person, and she's American.

"We started this show with Obama, then Trump, then a global pandemic, and I've watched America change a lot over these past eight years. I've watched divisions grow and I've seen and I've felt a sense of negativity grow and at points boil over.

"And I guess all I really want to say tonight is, I implore you to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world.

"My entire life, it has always been a place of optimism and joy, and yes it has flaws - so many. But show me a country that doesn't."

'Look for the light'

He added: "Just because somebody disagrees with you it doesn't make them bad or evil. We are all more the same than we are different, and there are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences, and we have to try as best we can to look for the light, look for the joy, because if you do it's out there.

"And that's all this show has ever been about. All we've ever wanted is just be a little bit of light and levity at the end of your day. Thank you for letting me do this, thank you for letting me into your home every night."

Earlier, in his pre-recorded message, the current president told Corden: "I'm going to miss you buddy," before thanking the presenter for "never making me sing in a car" - a reference to Corden's hit Carpool Karaoke segment.

What... what just happened. pic.twitter.com/oUlORBOojY — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 28, 2023

Ferrell walked on to the set with a sledgehammer and proceeded to smash up the desk. Styles later finished the job after Corden, in a final game of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts, was forced to answer which of his two guests he thought was more talented, and chose the Elf and Anchorman actor.

In the game, which sees the participants eat disgusting food if they refuse to answer a question, Styles was asked whether there would be a One Direction reunion. "I would never say never to that," the singer replied. "If there was a time when we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, then I don't see why we wouldn't."

"I'm taking that as a yes!" Corden responded.

The British pop star told Corden he was "very proud of everything you've done" and that the presenter had been an "inspiration".

"Selfishly, I'm very happy that you're coming home, I love you so much," he said, before the pair embraced.

Elsewhere in the show, fellow late-night hosts Seth Myers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and David Letterman took part in a sketch in which they discussed Corden's retirement plans and argued over who would take over Carpool Karaoke.

Adele, a long-time friend of Corden's, returned for a final instalment of Carpool Karaoke, which aired as an hour-long special before the main show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nV8UZJNBY6Y

There was also a segment in which Corden and Tom Cruise performed as Timon and Pumbaa in a production of The Lion King in Los Angeles.

Before his final episode aired, Corden told BBC Radio 2's breakfast show: "It is a strange one, I haven't really ever felt like this before.

"I just know in my core that it's the right thing to do for so many personal and professional reasons."

Corden took over the late-night talk show from comedian and actor Craig Ferguson in 2015.

He told the BBC he had never expected it to become a success, describing the experience as a "glorious ride".

Previous guests on the show have included Sir Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder and Mariah Carey.

There have also been return visits from the likes of Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Mila Kunis, the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish.

While Corden became known for his cheerful hosting on screen, he has been a divisive personality and was temporarily banned from a New York restaurant late last year for being what the owner described as "extremely nasty" to staff. The actor later apologised.