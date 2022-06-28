James Corden Visits Joe Biden at the White House to 'Spruce the Place Up' in Hilarious Clip

https://twitter.com/latelateshow/status/1541523009470611460 The Late Late Show with James Corden @latelateshow Coming up this week on #LateLateLondon: @JKCorden "helps out" around The @WhiteHouse !

James Corden is treating the White House to a one-of-a-kind makeover!

In a preview clip to an upcoming episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the late-night host, 43, can be seen crashing President Joe Biden's office to deliver an edible arrangement.

"This is both a snack and a gift," Corden says in the clip, dropping off the grand assortment of fruits. The array includes chocolate-covered strawberries, pineapple butterflies and small "melon balls."

"I'm just going to spruce the place up while you tuck in," Corden continues.

The Into the Woods star even goes on to slyly cover up a sculpture of former President Harry S. Truman with a photo of him and singer Harry Styles.

Corden jokingly placed the picture of the duo — who gathered last month in New York to pull together an impromptu music video for Styles' song "Daylight" — from their Carpool Karaoke experience.

"You covered up Harry Truman," Biden, 79, says, to which Corden replies: "Well, cover one Harry with another Harry — that's what I'm saying. I just think it brightens the place up, you know?"

In April, Corden announced he would be ending his time as host of The Late Late Show ahead of the summer of 2023.

Corden began hosting The Late Late Show in 2015 after taking over for Craig Ferguson. In addition to the candid interviews with celebrity guests, the series also became known for many of its viral segments, including Carpool Karaoke, Spill Your Guts and Crosswalk Musical.

The host opened up about his plans for the future of the series in May, telling Entertainment Tonight that he wants to "go out on top."

"I just sort of felt like maybe we'd done enough? Maybe we'd done everything we wanted to do," he said at the time. "When I took the job — firstly, I didn't think we'd be on the air, like, six months later. Then as soon as it seemed like we'd be on for a little while, I was very, very determined that the show wouldn't overstay its welcome in any way and that we would always know when to leave. That we'd always know when to go out on top, because I think that's really important."

Making the decision to end the show wasn't easy for Corden. In fact, he said it was "really hard" to do so.

"I just couldn't shake that, maybe if I try and back myself somehow ... there might be one more adventure, there might be one more journey that I might be capable of," he continued. "I will never find out if I stay in the safety of this, you know?"

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET on CBS.