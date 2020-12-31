James Corden Admits Homesickness Could Lead To Him Ending US Presenting Career
James Corden has admitted that long-standing homesickness could lead him to bring his US presenting career to an end in the future.
The Gavin & Stacey creator relocated to Los Angeles in 2015, when he landed a new job as presenter of The Late, Late Show.
Five years on, and James has revealed that he has been missing a lot about home during his time in the States, which may even result in him bring his US career to an end later down the line.
He told The Sun: “I have a couple of years to go on this contract. Ending the show will always be a bigger family decision than a professional one.
“It will be about people at home who we miss very, very much, who we are homesick for.”
James continued: “I also feel like my wife and I have three young children, and they are three young grandchildren that we’ve taken away from people.
“This probably feels particularly magnified now during the pandemic, but I have an overwhelming feeling that our family has walked to the beat of my drum for a very long time.”
Since taking over The Late, Late Show, James has made a huge success of the show, thanks in no small part to the impact of his recurring Carpool Karaoke segment, which has featured everyone from Adele and Lady Gaga to Stevie Wonder and Sir Paul McCartney.
He’s also hosted both the Tonys and Grammy awards, and appeared in films like Ocean’s 8, Trolls and the polarising big-screen adaptation of Cats.
More recently, James appeared opposite Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in the Netflix musical The Prom, although his performance as a flamboyant gay Broadway star has proved divisive among viewers.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.