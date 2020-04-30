James Corden Taking Time Off From ‘Late Late Show’ After Surgery: “Doing Well And Recovering”

Click here to read the full article.

James Corden has been hosting The Late Late Show from his garage for the past couple of weeks, but the CBS late-night host is taking some time off. Corden said today that had “minor eye surgery” Tuesday and “won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights.”

He didn’t elaborate on the procedure but thanked folks for watching his remote show and added: “I am doing well and recovering. … I’ll be back soon.”

Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday. I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights. Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage. I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody. x — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 29, 2020





Corden has been home-showing amid the coronavirus shutdown since April 13, with guests joining him online. His garage-based Late Late Show follows his primetime special Homefest, which CBS aired on March 30. That show featured home-based performances from the likes of Dua Lipa in London; K-pop heroes BTS, who were all quarantined together in South Korea; as well as Andrea Bocelli singing from his house in Italy, one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic.

“Physically we can’t be together, but socially and mentally we can be together,” he told Deadline early this month. “The world has never been more equipped for us to stay connected to each other, so that’s where my head has been at.”

The Late Late Show and its home game are produced by CBS TV Studios and Corden’s Fulwell 73.

