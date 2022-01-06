James Corden Reveals COVID Diagnosis, Says Late-Night Show Will Be Off the Air for 'Next Few Days'

Joelle Goldstein
·2 min read
James Corden
James Corden

Emma McIntyre/Getty James Corden

James Corden is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

The 43-year-old host of The Late Late Show with James Corden announced his positive diagnosis in a post on Instagram Thursday, noting that he was fully vaccinated and boostered prior to his positive results.

"I just tested positive for COVID 19," Corden wrote. "I'm fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine."

Though he is not currently experiencing any symptoms, Corden confirmed that his CBS late-night show "will be off the air for the next few days."

"Stay safe everyone," he finished. "All my love, James x"

Corden's positive test comes amid the rising cases of coronavirus sweeping the country, due mostly in part to the highly contagious omicron variant.

Los Angeles, where Corden films The Late Late Show, has been particularly hard hit in recent weeks, reporting 26,754 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, according to the LA County's Daily COVID-19 Data tracker.

Other stars who've recently tested positive include Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, Debra Messing, LL Cool J, and Jessie J.

Fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers also announced they tested positive for the virus this week.

Like Corden, Meyers, 48, announced that his NBC show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, would be also be canceled through the rest of the week. His show is expected to return remotely on Monday.

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)," Meyers wrote in his post on Tuesday. "We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"

