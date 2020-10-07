James Corden mocks Trump in parody cover of Paul McCartney song 'Maybe I'm Immune'

James Corden performed the parody song on 'The Late Late Show' (Getty Images)

James Corden has made light of Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis with a parody song, Maybe I’m Immune.

The Late Late Show host opened his chat show with a performance of his version of Paul McCartney’s 1970 hit Maybe I'm Amazed, changing the lyrics to poke fun at the US President’s reaction to contracting coronavirus.

Watch: James Corden perform ‘Maybe I’m Immune’

Corden, 42, played the grand piano as he sang: “Maybe I'm immune 'cause today I'm feeling so alive... just don't be afraid of the way I'm breathing.

“Maybe I'm immune, it's okay to go out for a ride, with others trapped inside, maybe you're immune to the lies my doctors tell you.”

The song was accompanied by clips of Trump, including a speech he gave on returning from hospital to The White House, removing his mask, and declaring, “Now I'm better... and maybe I'm immune, I don't know.”

Corden’s song continued: “Maybe I'm a man and maybe I don't wear a mask 'cause I don't care about others, science I don't really understand.”

President Donald Trump removed his mask on returning to The White House, despite being contagious after having COVID-19. (Getty Images)

This was followed by a clip of the President suggesting to scientists at a press conference that if disinfectant can kill coronavirus, maybe they should try injecting it into patients.

The song went on: “Maybe I'm a man and maybe I'm just high from this experimental cocktail... maybe I just need some oxygen.

“Maybe I'm immune to the way the polls are looking now. Maybe I'm afraid that it's not fake news.

“Maybe I'm immune to all the lies that I have made... I shouldn't have downplayed.

“Maybe I'm afraid of the way that I might lose this... maybe on November 3 I just might lose this.”

James Corden changed the words to Paul McCartney's Maybe I'm Amazed. (CBS via Getty Images)

Trump, 74, is due to stand for re-election as President of the United States of America on November 3.

Polls indicate Democratic candidate Joe Biden is on course to win the election, but Trump has dismissed the polls as fake.

Hillary Clinton also had a clear lead over Trump in the polls for the majority of the 2016 campaign, but ended up losing the election.

Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday October 1 and was flown to hospital after he had trouble breathing over the weekend.

But he returned to The White House on Monday October 5, waving from his armoured vehicle and, though still contagious, removed his mask while surrounded by staff and political aides.

Trump told the American people of coronavirus: “Don’t be afraid of it.”