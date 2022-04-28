James Corden leaving Late Late Show after eight years

James Corden next to a billboard advertising The Late Late Show in Los Angeles, California in 2015

British comedian and actor turned US talk show host James Corden has announced he will be leaving The Late Late Show next year.

He made the announcement during a tape recording of the CBS network show in Los Angeles, California on Thursday.

Corden - best known in the UK for TV series Gavin and Stacey - has hosted the US-based talk show since 2015.

In a previous interview with Variety, he said he did not see his stint on the show as "a final destination".

Corden took over the role of hosting the late-night talk show from comedian and actor Craig Ferguson eight years ago.

He has become a household name in the US, presenting notable showbiz awards such as the Tony and Grammy awards.

During his time on The Late Late Show, he introduced signature segments such as 'Drop the Mic' and 'Carpool Karaoke' - which featured celebrities including singer Adele and Prince Harry. The segments went onto have their own standalone series.

In a statement, George Cheeks, the president and CEO of the CBS network said: "Seven years ago, James Corden came to the US and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online.

"From 'Crosswalk the Musical' to the legendary 'Carpool Karaoke,' and every unique comedy segment he introduced, James has truly reimagined many elements of the late night format."

They added: "We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show."

Corden is expected to discuss the decision on Thursday's show, but in an interview with Variety in December, he said of the show and his future on it: "I want it to always be fresh and alive. And in the same token, I never really saw this job as a final destination. I saw it as a stop on a journey.

"These are very difficult jobs to leave, because you work with incredible people and you do something that's really amazing every day."