James Corden Leaving 'The Late Late Show' In 2023: 'A Really Hard Decision'

James Corden announced he will depart "The Late Late Show" after eight years as the host. (Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)

James Corden is set to end his tenure at “The Late Late Show” next year after what will have been 8½ years as host of the CBS talk show.

The British comedian and actor made the announcement Thursday, telling Deadline, “It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year].”

“I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on,” he said. “I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, praised Corden in a statement.

“Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online,” he said.

Stephen Colbert, host of CBS’ “The Late Show,” applauded his colleague, adding, “12:30 won’t be the same without you.”

.@JKCorden Congratulations, James, on what will be eight incredible years at CBS. 12:30 won’t be the same without you. But looking forward to your exciting adventures as the new Doctor Who! pic.twitter.com/MGW0J9t0qe — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 28, 2022

Corden made his debut as “The Late Late Show” host in 2015, taking over from Craig Ferguson. He has since become a household name, introducing popular new segments like “Carpool Karaoke” and “Crosswalk the Musical,” and hosting notable awards, such as the Tonys and Grammys.

According to Deadline, CBS executives tried to keep Corden on, offering him several deals before he made his decision.

Corden is expected to discuss the departure on Thursday’s show.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

