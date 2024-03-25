James Corden’s Fulwell 73 Given Greenlight For $568M UK Film & TV Studio

The £450M ($568M) UK film and TV studio backed by James Corden’s Fulwell 73 has been given the go-ahead.

Having submitted plans last year, a city council in the North East of England has greenlit plans for the Sunderland studio, which its backers say will create 8,000 jobs and cover 1.6 million sq ft. When complete, it is expected that the studios will generate £336m for the local economy every year.

Crown Works Studios is a JV between Late Late Show maker Fulwell 73 and investment firm Cain International. It has backing from Sunderland City Council and a package of support amounting to around £120M.

Crown Works will be one of the largest in Europe, according to its backers, with 20 premium sound stages suitable for major feature film and high-end TV shows.

“This is a huge moment for Sunderland, the North East and the UK – unlocking untapped potential to further build our world-leading screen industries,” said Leo Pearlman, Managing Partner at Fulwell.

“Crown Works Studios will deliver thousands of jobs at all levels – creating economic growth and new opportunities for people living across the North East today. Building these studios will kick-start the creation of an entire production ecosystem – ensuring the benefits are felt far and wide – throughout the North East, and beyond the creative sector.”

The move has support from the likes of the BFI and Pact and comes as studio space springs up all over the UK.

Hailing Crown Works when the plans were first released in November, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said they could lead to the creation of a Sunderland Barbie, referencing the fact that Barbie was made in Hertfordshire.

