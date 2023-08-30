James Corden, Emma Thompson, CAA Chief Bryan Lourd Feature in Royal Television Society Convention Lineup

James Corden and Emma Thompson are among the industry leaders featuring in the speaker lineup of the U.K. Royal Television Society’s annual convention.

The program titled Too Much to Watch, will see Corden give his first industry interview since returning to the U.K., and Bryan Lourd, co-chair of Creative Artists Agency in conversation with Oscar and BAFTA winner Emma Thompson. The convention will also include conversations with Mike Fries, chief executive and vice chair, Liberty Global; Shay Segev, CEO, DAZN; Dana Strong, CEO, Sky; U.K. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer; BBC director general Tim Davie and ITV CEO Carolyn McCall.

Alex Mahon, CEO of Channel 4 and convention chair, said: “I’m thrilled to confirm an outstanding cast for this year’s convention, including some of the biggest names and most provocative figures in TV, globally esteemed and savvy CEOs, and a fresh contingent of visionary media innovators. What unites them all is a passion for brilliant entertainment and an interest and appeal across all age groups, so I couldn’t think of a better cohort to explore this year’s theme: Too Much to Watch.

With audiences overwhelmed by infinite choice and endless scrolling, we’ll attempt to unpick changes in viewing habits and how advancements like AI might improve people’s entertainment experience. I’m also excited to share with the convention some new Channel 4 research which will lift the lid on the modern video day to better understand today’s consumer and how we can provide people with what they want and where they want it.”

Theresa Wise, CEO of the Royal Television Society, added: “As the convention fast approaches, we are delighted to announce our program of sessions across the two days, where we are set to hear from the global leaders in our industry across an incredible range of important topics shaping the ever-changing television landscape. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Cambridge in a few weeks’ time as we come together for an open and valuable discussion around both the challenges and potential which emerge as game-changing developments, economic realities and creative ingenuity continue to shape the business of TV.”

The convention takes place Sept. 20-21 at King’s College, Cambridge.

