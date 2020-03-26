James Corden, Elton John Hosting Specials to Raise Money for Charitable Organizations

Click here to read the full article.

Late night shows and concerts have been upended in recent weeks, but that isn’t stopping James Corden and Elton John from providing fans with new entertainment in these quarantined times.

CBS announced that it will air a new primetime special from “Late Late Show” host Corden on Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. ET, while John is gearing up to host a live concert special on Fox on March 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

The set of “Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special” might be the comedian’s garage, but the star-studded show will include musical performances from artists throughout the globe. South Korea’s BTS will perform, as will Italy’s Andrea Bocelli and London’s Dua Lipa. Billie Eilish with FINNEAS and John Legend will also perform. All artists will stream their performances from their homes. David Blaine and Will Ferrell are among the other celebrities expected to appear in the special.

Music aside, Corden and his guests will urge viewers to follow government advice to socially isolate and stay healthy and will also provide details on how to donate money to The CDC Foundation and Feed the Children.

“Since ‘The Late Last Show’ came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time,” executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe said in a statement. “With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now.”

Like Corden’s special, John’s upcoming Fox show will feature an array of musical performances and will also encourage viewers to raise money for charitable organizations. Eilish also will perform during John’s show, as will Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, and others. All artists will perform at home and additional performers will be announced soon.

John’s special will air during the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ original broadcast timeslot and will be commercial-free. The program will encourage viewers to support Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which help the ongoing pandemic’s victims and first responders, respectively. Fox will offer the event across all of its linear and digital platforms to extend the reach of the special’s charitable component.

