James Corden: Donald Trump Landed In The Most Humiliating Place On 'Fox & Friends'

President Donald Trump tried to get too friendly on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday, James Corden joked on “The Late Late Show.” (Fast-forward to 5:45 below.)

The host mocked the president for chatting 47 minutes on “F&F” ― one of his favorite programs ― then angling for a more permanent arrangement.

Earlier on the morning cable show, Trump said he had agreed to call in weekly. As the president began his goodbye, “F&F” regular Brian Kilmeade chimed in: “We’re gonna do it every week?”

“Every Monday, I think they said,” Trump responded. “If we can’t do it on a Monday we’ll do it on a Tuesday like we did today.”

But co-host Steve Doocy quickly interrupted: “Uh Mr. President, thank you very much. You may want to do it every week but Fox has not committed to that. We’re gonna take it on a case-by-case basis and Joe Biden as well is always welcomed to join us for 47 minutes, like we just did with the president.”

Corden launched the line of the night: “I think Trump just got Fox & Friends-zoned.”

