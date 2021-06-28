James Corden To Change 'Spill Your Guts' Segment After Being Called 'Racist'

James Corden said he’s going to tweak his late-night show’s controversial segment “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” after recent criticism that it mocked Asian food by calling some dishes “really disgusting” and “horrific.”

“We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit, we absolutely won’t involve or use any of those foods,” Corden, 42, told Howard Stern on June 16. “Our show is a show about joy and light and love. We don’t want to make a show to upset anybody.”

@kimssaira ok but this is actual Asian food & youre going on live tv telling people how gross it is. thats cringe ♬ original sound - Kim Saira

Although Corden’s show has been using the recurring bit for years — in which a celebrity has to answer a very personal question or eat a “gross” food — a viral TikTok video pointed out that some of the foods in a recent segment with Jimmy Kimmel featured Asian food, like balut.

Balut is a fertilized duck egg, which is considered a delicacy in the Philippines.

Kim Saira, who created the TikTok, called the segment “racist af.”

Saira’s TikTok received over 2.8 million views on the social media platform, which prompted her to create a petition on Change.org. In it, Saira calls the segment “incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive” and adds that it “encourages anti-Asian racism.”

She also lists other foods that have popped up in the segment such as “century old eggs, and chicken feet, and which are often regularly eaten by Asian people.”

“We are holding James Corden and The Late Late Show accountable for their actions, and perpetual harm this segment causes to Asian American communities. At the very least, Asian American communities deserve an apology and this segment to be taken off the air,” the petition reads.

The petition currently has over 45,000 signatures.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.