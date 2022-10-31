James Corden called out by restaurateur Keith McNally, again, in 'last post': A breakdown of the drama

Does comedian James Corden have egg on his face?

Prolific restaurateur Keith McNally called out the late-night talk show host for his alleged poor behavior at New York's Balthazar – and let's just say it got dicey.

The fracas began to bubble last week, when McNally shared a damning post to Instagram saying he banned Corden from the restaurant after he'd been "abusive" to his servers. Hours later, McNally said Corden "apologized profusely" and he would welcome the star back to his establishment.

Feud over, right? Wrong. The two are continuing to boil, with Corden addressing the controversy during "The Late Late Show." Here's a breakdown of what's happening:

McNally blasts Corden for apparent poor restaurant behavior

In McNally's first post, he said he doesn't often "86" a customer but did Corden — and it wasn't done for a laugh or in good humor.

He shared that Corden complained about a hair in his dish to the Balthazar manager, who was apologetic, but that the comedian carried on with the complaint in a nasty manner and demanded free drinks while threatening to leave negative reviews online. Then there was an incident with an omelet where Corden allegedly yelled "like crazy to the server."

"James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," McNally wrote. "And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

Dining etiquette: James Corden made headlines for 'abusive' restaurant behavior. How not to be a toxic customer

How not to be a toxic customer: James Corden made headlines for 'abusive' restaurant behavior

Corden apologizes but later says he did nothing wrong

McNally followed with a post Oct. 17 saying Corden had apologized and his ban was lifted. "Anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar," McNally wrote on Instagram.

Story continues

On Oct. 20, however, things took a turn when The New York Times published an interview with Corden in which "The Prom" actor addressed the situation.

"I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” he told the outlet. "So why would I ever cancel this (interview)? I was there. I get it. I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication."

The conversation with Corden reportedly took place at a restaurant where he and the reporter witnessed a diner sending back eggs.

"Happens every day. It’s happening in 55,000 restaurants as we speak. It’s always about eggs," he told the reporter.

He added, "Can you imagine now, if we just blasted her on Twitter? Would that be fair? This is my point. It’s insane."

James Corden news: Comedian will leave CBS' 'Late Late Show' next year: 'I never saw it as my final destination'

"The Late Late Show" host James Corden at the Tony Awards ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in 2019.

McNally doubles down on Corden after NYT interview

McNally didn't seem to appreciate Corden's denial of any wrongdoing with the Times, so he took to Instagram again on Oct. 21 and demanded Corden fess up.

"Although I didn’t witness the incident, lots of my restaurant’s floor staff did," he wrote. "They had nothing to gain by lying. Corden did."

He added: "I wish James Corden would live up to his Almighty initials and come clean. If the supremely talented actor wants to retrieve the respect he had from all his fans (all 4 of them) before this incident, then he should at least admit he did wrong."

McNally also said he would let Corden eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years if he apologized to the servers he "insulted."

Frozen food, deals and memberships: How to save money on groceries by shopping strategically

Corden says Balthazar served his wife food 'she was allergic to' three times

On Oct. 24, Corden said on "The Late Late Show" that during one of his times dining at Balthazar, his wife Julia Carey was served food "she was allergic to" after already explaining her allergy. "But she hadn’t taken a bite of it or anything, no worries – we sent it back. All was good," he said.

The "Late Late Show" host continued, "As her meal came wrong to the table the third time, in the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself, and it is a comment I deeply regret."

"I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years. I have such respect and I value anyone that does such a job. And the team at that restaurant are so great – that’s why I love it there," he said. "The restaurant manager and the server, they were lovely. They brought out four glasses of champagne as an apology, but we were like ‘That’s not necessary, we don’t need it.’ We’d had a great time. Even for me, it was too early to start drinking."

Corden insisted he "didn't shout, or scream – I didn’t get up out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language," but acknowledged what he said was "rude" and "unnecessary."

After Balthazar posted that Corden was banned, he said he called them to explain "how upset I was that anybody was hurt by anything that I had done, and anything that I had said. And we had a good talk. He appreciated the call."

"I love that restaurant – I love the staff there – I hope I’m allowed in again one day, so when I’m back in New York, I can go there and apologize in person, which is something I will absolutely do," the comedian added.

After sharing his side of the story, Corden proceeded to read mean tweets from people in reaction to his restaurant ban. The tweets ranged from digs at his "Carpool Karaoke" segment to questions about how the comedian has a wife.

McNally lifts Corden's Balthazar ban, self-imposes one for 2 weeks

Is the beef between McNally and Corden officially squashed? The restaurateur announced Oct. 25 that he's lifted the comedian's ban after Corden "very graciously apologized for his outburst at Balthazar" on "The Late Late Show" the night before.

"In the past, I've behaved much worse than Corden, but wasn't man enough to apologize," McNally wrote on Instagram. "For this reason, I'm going to lift the ban on Corden and impose one on myself instead. I'm going to ban myself from Balthazar for 2 weeks."

McNally shares 'last post' on Corden, '(gives) up' on comedian

McNally is sharing his "last post on this non-story," he wrote Oct. 31.

"I don't want to over-egg the pudding, but in Friday's London Times Corden flip-flopped and told a massive lie AGAIN," McNally said, referring to Corden claiming in the story published Oct. 28 that he "never screamed at anyone. I didn't shout, didn't call anyone a name or swear or use derogatory language."

Corden continued: "How is it remotely a thing? And that be OK? And now it’s fact, and that’s that. When that person who posted the story wasn’t even there. Just so odd."

McNally didn't take that lightly, adding Corden "will say anything to save his bacon."

"In the scheme of things my opinion means nothing, but after Friday's interview and a second look at his fraudulent confessional, I've given up on James Corden," he concluded. "For Good."

Contributing: Morgan Hines, Naledi Ushe, Pamela Avila

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: James Corden talks Balthazar restaurant drama on 'The Late Late Show'