James Corden Is Apparently Pulling Out All The Stops For His Last Ever Carpool Karaoke

James Corden at the launch of his show Mammals last year

James Corden at the launch of his show Mammals last year

James Corden has seemingly called on one of his famous pals to see out his famous Carpool Karaoke segment in style.

Last year, the Gavin & Stacey creator announced he would be stepping down as the host of the US talk show The Late, Late Show.

During his tenure as host, James has appeared with a host of A-list stars including Madonna, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John and Mariah Carey in Carpool Karaoke sketches, in which he’s driven the stars around LA while singing along to their hits on the radio.

He’s now been spotted filming what looks like his final Carpool Karaoke with none other than Adele.

Adele at the Grammys earlier this year

Adele at the Grammys earlier this year

The Daily Mail has published photos of Adele driving James around in a car souped-up with cameras, prompting many to draw the conclusion that she’ll be his final Carpool Karaoke guest.

Adele previously joined James in the recurring sketch back in 2016, while promoting her third album 25.

The skit quickly went viral, becoming James’ most-watched Carpool Karaoke ever, and included an infamous scene in which Adele performed an iconic rendition of Nicki Minaj’s rap verse from the Ye track Monster.

Last month, SZA revealed she’d previously swerved an offer to appear on Carpool Karaoke – and she isn’t the only one.

James previously named Beyoncé as the star who has always eluded him as a guest in his passenger seat, while Kanye West’s last-minute pull-out apparently cost the Late, Late Show thousands of dollars.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl and Britney Spears both admitted after appearing on Carpool Karaoke that they didn’t exactly have the best time.

READ MORE: