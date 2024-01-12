James Cook, Isiah Pacheco lead best anytime TD scorer bets for NFL wild card weekend games

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: James Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills rushes during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The 2023-24 NFL playoffs kick off this weekend with the wild card round in the AFC and NFC. The postseason now pits the best squads in each conference against each other for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Twelve teams will play in six games across three days this weekend, starting Saturday afternoon in the AFC with the No. 5-seed Cleveland Browns heading on the road to take on the No. 4-seed Houston Texans.

With rematches, reunions, and inclement weather on the schedule this weekend, the wild card round won't disappoint. Fans will definitely be glued to the action, including the best anytime touchdown picks for this weekend.

Best touchdown anytime bets for Week 18 games:

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (-120)

Saturday's Chiefs-Dolphins game will likely be one of the coldest playoff games in NFL history. Current AccuWeather forecasts point to a wind chill dropping to minus 16 during the day with gusts exceeding 30 mph. Not exactly the best weather for fireworks in the passing game. Instead, it'll likely be more about the rushing attack on offense.

The Chiefs' rushing offense is far from the best in the NFL. They're 27th league-wide in expected points added (EPA) per rushing play, according to nfelo data. But in a game like this, they'll probably need to lean on the ground game and their defense in subzero temperatures. Look for Pacheco to break through in what could be a surprisingly low-scoring game this weekend.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (+125)

Buffalo won't be as cold as Kansas City this weekend but the Bills and Steelers are facing harsh weather as well. More than half a foot of snow is expected in Buffalo on Sunday with gusts approaching 50 mph. Again, not the best conditions for quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills' passing attack.

The Bills' rushing offense is much improved in 2023, ranking third league-wide in EPA per rush. Cook made his first Pro Bowl this year despite scoring just two rushing touchdowns all season. He found the end zone another four times in the passing game. In conditions that could lean the gameplan towards more runs and short passes, look for Cook to score.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (+170)

When the Browns beat the Texans in Week 16, wide receiver Amari Cooper had his best game of the year: 11 catches, 265 yards, and two touchdowns. But Njoku had a touchdown as well and could be set up better for success this weekend.

Houston will be without safety Jimmie Ward and, unlike in Week 16, top cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. may be tailing Cooper the whole game to better contain him. That leaves the spine of the defense open to attack by Njoku, who's enjoying his best stretch of the season thanks to quarterback Joe Flacco.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (-170)

Dallas has arguably the deepest pass-catching corps the Packers have faced since Green Bay's Week 15 loss to the Buccaneers. The Packers allowed touchdowns to David Moore and Mike Evans and let Chris Godwin tally 10 catches for 155 yards in that one. A week later, D.J. Chark and Adam Thielen combined for 12 catches, 192 yards, and two touchdowns in Green Bay's last-second win over Carolina.

Lamb is playing better than any of those wide receivers this season. He's deservedly a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and has a ridiculous 11 total touchdowns in his last nine games. Dallas is playing at home where they're undefeated this season and the offense could put up a lot of points. Expect Lamb to lead the team in targets again and likely find the end zone.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (+105)

Evans tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns in the regular season with 13 but he hasn't scored since Week 16 against Jacksonville. Luckily, he's facing an Eagles defense that's allowed 29 touchdowns to wide receivers in 2023. Thirteen of those 29 came in Philadelphia's last eight games after their bye week and 10 of those 13 went to outside receivers like Evans. By Monday night, there'll be plenty of intrigue from five playoff games in the books but Evans looks poised to make it worth the wait.

