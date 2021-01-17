James Comey warns of ‘very serious’ risk of violence around Joe Biden’s inauguration as armed man arrested at Washington checkpoint
Former FBI director James Comey has warned there is a “very serious” risk of violence around Joe Biden’s inauguration.
He said there were “armed, disturbed people” who police would need to take seriously ahead of Wednesday’s event at the Capitol.
He spoke as protesters are expected to descend on statehouses across the United States on Sunday in support of baseless claims that electoral fraud robbed President Donald Trump of a second term.
Thousands of armed National Guard troops are on the streets of Washington DC in preparation for expected protests by his supporters.
Police arrested a man with a handgun and 500 rounds of ammunition on Friday at a checkpoint in Washington set up ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Wesley Allen Beeler of Front Royal, Virginia, was charged with carrying a pistol without a license after being stopped at the checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol on Friday.
Appearing on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, Mr Comey, who was sacked by Mr Trump as FBI director after investigating alleged collusion with Russia over his 2016 election win, was asked how worried he is about more violence in the coming days or weeks, particularly around Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.
“At the same time, I know that we have the capability, investigative and the tactical capability on scene, to protect these locations and so I’m optimistic that the threat will be neutralised, but it has to be taken very, very seriously.”
More than a dozen states have activated National Guard troops to help secure their capitol buildings following an FBI warning of armed protests, with right-wing extremists emboldened by the deadly attack on the US Capitol in Washington on January 6.
There were scattered demonstrations on Saturday, but statehouses remained mostly quiet. Security officials have eyed Sunday as the first major flashpoint as that is when the anti-government “boogaloo” movement made plans weeks ago to hold rallies in all 50 states.
While many states have erected fences or other barriers to secure their capitols, Texas and Kentucky have taken the further step of closing their capitol grounds to the public.
It is just days until Wednesday’s Inauguration Day, when Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in amid extraordinary security efforts in Washington, D.C.
The downtown area of the capital was virtually empty on Saturday, with streets near the Capitol closed and battalions of camouflaged National Guard soldiers taking up positions across the city center.
Bridges into the city were to be closed, and the National Mall and other landmarks blocked off.
Connecticut has activated its National Guard in preparation for as many as 2,000 mostly Trump supporters at its capitol complex in Hartford on Sunday, a state police spokesman said.
“We are preparing possibly for anything to happen,” said Trooper Pedro Muniz, adding that there had not been any specific threats. “We won’t tolerate any acts of violence.”
The nationwide security scramble followed the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by a mix of extremists and Trump supporters, some of whom called for the death of Vice President Mike Pence as he presided over the certification of Biden’s election victory.