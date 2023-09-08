James Cleverly urges patience with China and India on climate action

James Cleverly said that the UK should remain ‘absolutely committed’ to tackling climate change - Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The Foreign Secretary has urged patience with China and India when it comes to tackling harmful emissions, despite the UK’s ongoing efforts to achieve net zero.

James Cleverly said that “big wins” on climate action do not always happen “quickly”, as he suggested that Britain must be “patient” with the two nations, which are among the top global emitters.

At the same time, Mr Cleverly said that the UK should still remain “absolutely committed” to tackling climate change.

His comments come as the Prime Minister travelled to India for the G20 summit, where he will hold talks with Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister.

China will also be among the nations present at the global forum, though Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be in attendance, instead sending Premier Li Qiang.

Responding to a suggestion on Sky News this morning that little progress had been made by the likes of China and India since the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in 2021, Mr Cleverly replied: “You don’t always get the big wins quickly.”

He added: “We will keep discussing these issues with China. It was one of the topics of conversation when I went to Beijing, funnily enough, and the Prime Minister will of course bring this up at the G20.”

“And we are going to demonstrate how you can have economic growth and reduce carbon emissions, just as we have done in the UK.

“And to show that a number of the countries who want to keep developing economically can do so in an environmentally sustainable way.”

Support for the global economy

During the three-day trip, Mr Sunak is expected to address the main summit about international efforts to tackle climate change and support for the global economy, also touching on the Ukraine war and migration.

Meanwhile, Mr Modi wrote in The Times earlier this week that Western nations must not impose “restrictive” climate change policies on developing countries.

He said: “Many countries of the Global South are at various stages of development and climate action must be a complementary pursuit.

Story continues

“Ambitions for climate action must be matched with actions on climate finance and transfer of technology.”

Mr Cleverly denied on Sky News that progress on climate change in developing countries was purely an issue of finance, when asked about Mr Modi’s requests for more funding.

“Some of it is about money but much of it isn’t. A lot of it is about technical expertise where the UK really is a world leader.”

He added: “India is an increasingly wealthy and influential country and it’s not just about money, it’s about making sure we agree collectively on these issues and that will be part of what the Prime Minister discusses in India.”

Mr Sunak’s trip to India, his first since becoming Prime Minister, takes place against a backdrop of negotiations on a trade deal between the two countries.