James Cleverly had ‘tough conversations’ with China about human rights

James Cleverly meets Han Zheng, the Chinese vice president, on Wednesday - FLORENCE LO/REUTERS

James Cleverly said he will not “shy away” from having “tough conversations” with China as he raised human rights concerns in “every single one” of the meetings he held in Beijing.

Mr Cleverly held talks with senior representatives of the Chinese government on Wednesday as he became the first UK foreign secretary to visit the country in half a decade.

The Cabinet minister was pressed following his meetings on whether simply raising the issue of China’s human rights obligations was enough amid concerns about abuses in Xinjiang province.

Mr Cleverly told Sky News: “I have had a number of conversations with senior representatives of the Chinese government and I have raised human rights in every single one of those meetings and I will continue to do so.

“This is an issue that is discussed extensively not just bilaterally but at the United Nations and I take very seriously the report produced by the United Nations based on figures from the Chinese government.

“So this will continue to be an area of discussion that I bring up, alongside other areas and I am not going to change my posture on that and I think the Chinese government understands the UK is consistent in our approach, I am consistent in my approach and I will keep raising these issues with the Chinese government.”

It is the first visit to China by a British foreign secretary since 2018 - FLORENCE LO/REUTERS

Mr Cleverly also tweeted: “Engaging with China doesn’t mean that we shy away from the tough conversations. It’s about voicing our concerns directly – face to face. That’s why I’m here.”

The Foreign Secretary held talks with Han Zheng, China’s vice president, and at the start of the meeting Mr Cleverly said talks in person were important to “avoid misunderstandings” between the two nations.

Speaking as the pair met, Mr Cleverly said: “It is important that countries like ours meet and speak face to face on regular occasions to enhance understanding, to avoid misunderstanding and to address the challenges and differences of opinion that all countries have in bilateral relations.”

Story continues

Mr Cleverly was also due to hold talks with Wang Yi, China’s foreign affairs minister.

As well as outlining human rights concerns, Mr Cleverly was expected to discuss Hong Kong, the climate crisis and the war in Ukraine.

It is the first visit to China by a British foreign secretary since 2018.

The Foreign Secretary’s visit will lay the groundwork for a potential meeting between Rishi Sunak and Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, at next month’s G20 summit in India.

However, Mr Cleverly’s trip has highlighted divisions within the Conservative Party on how the UK should engage with China, with some figures advocating a much tougher approach.

The Telegraph understands that there are figures around Mr Sunak’s Cabinet table who were against Mr Cleverly’s visit.