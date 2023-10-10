James Cleverly confronts BBC live on air for not calling Hamas 'terrorists'

James Cleverly questioned the BBC's use of terminology for Hamas, a proscribed terrorist group - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

James Cleverly told a BBC presenter live on air to call Hamas “terrorists”.

The Foreign Secretary confronted Sally Nugent on BBC Breakfast over the broadcaster’s refusal to use the term for the proscribed terrorist group after its attack on Israel.

The BBC has only been describing Hamas as fighters, militants or political resistance, as its guidelines state that journalists should not call the attacks on Israel “terrorism”.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Cleverly told Ms Nugent: “Hamas, which is a terrorist organisation - I just want to make sure you recognise that in your reporting, these are not militants, they are terrorists.

“The murders that they have perpetrated in Israel, the kidnaps they have perpetrated and the threats of summary executions that will be televised and broadcast - these are all terrorist attacks and I would urge you to reflect that in your reporting.”

He said Hamas “have made the plight of the Palestinian people immeasurably worse because of these terrorist actions that they have perpetrated against children, against civilians, against old people within Israel”.

“Hamas are causing the pain and suffering both in Israel and in Gaza,” he added.

A vigil for Israel held outside Downing Street on Monday - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

It comes after Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, launched a scathing attack on the BBC at a vigil for Israel oustide Downing Street on Monday night, which was attended by thousands of people.

He told the crowd: “They were barbarians and the BBC or whoever else we see on the television should say it as it is.”

Sir Ephraim Mirvis, the Chief Rabbi, added to the pressure, warning that “if one doesn’t use the term ‘terrorist’, it is as if one is providing a window of opportunity for justification, and nothing can justify this”.

The four-day-old war in Israel is continuing to escalate, with another night of bombs raining down on the Middle East country and a retaliation effort underway.

The BBC’s editorial guidelines, last updated in 2019, state that words relating to “terror” and “terrorism” are “emotive” and have “significant political overtones”.

It states that “we should not use the term ‘terrorist’ without attribution” as it is “a barrier rather than an aid to understanding”. It advises instead to use words such as “bomber”, “attacker”, “gunman”, “kidnapper”, “insurgent” and “militant”.

The BBC currently has no plans for an imminent review of these editorial guidelines, despite criticism levelled by groups including the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism, the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the Board of Jewish Deputies.

A BBC spokesman said of the broadcaster’s coverage: “We reported the Hamas attacks and the response by Israel in line with the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines.

“We have included contributors who have condemned the attackers as terrorists and we have reported that Hamas is designated as a terrorist group by many Western governments, including the UK.”

