James Charles and Drag Race's Trinity 'The Tuck' Taylor are feuding on Twitter

Not a day goes by where James Charles isn't having some kind of argument on social media. First it was with Tati Westbrook. Then it was with Jeffree Star. And now it's with Drag Race star Trinity 'The Tuck' Taylor, who called James out over his controversial tweet about coronavirus.

While we're all self isolating at home, many are taking to social media to share memes in an attempt to lighten the mood a little bit and spread some joy. But one person who didn't take well to James's latest tweet was Trinity.

And before you ask, yes, this feud does start by talking about the size of James's ass. The YouTuber tweeted, "Tested positive for having a fat ass."

Trinity replied, "Fat ass? Girl who diagnosed you? Hellen Keller?", making reference to the first blind and deaf person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree, author and activist Hellen Keller.

James Charles later hit back, continuing the back and forth. He wrote, "Damn, she must’ve mistook the lumpy silicone in your face as Braille instead of reading my actual test results / My mistake.... speaking of mistakes, how’s your crown?"

Drag Race's Trinity fired back, "Awe girl that's cute. Keep reading doll. I'm not the one who tried to break in people's lines at Drag Con to meet you and ask if you can ship me free product (my tucking panty) for a like and a post. But girl do you! That ass sure looks... [sic]"

But that wasn't the end, no. "Free? Where?? You were one of my favourite queens & I was ready for a fun read back but this was weak," James replied, alongside a screenshot of the DM's he sent the RuPual's Drag Race All Star winner, asking to PayPal him for a pair of tuck pants.

Trinity wrote back that she remembered James "asking in person" at one of the DragCon conventions. "Nah, I needed it for Coachella & haven't been to DragCon in over a year. If you're gonna read me, at least come correct. Not sure why you're taking this so seriously, I actually really enjoy your work and thought the initial tweet was playful! Wishing you the best Red heart."

The conversation seemed to end there, and we're quite confused about the whole thing tbh. Anyone want to tell us what this feud is really about, and why these two just came for each other?

