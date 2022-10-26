James Cameron Has A Very Specific Complaint About Marvel And DC Characters

James Cameron thinks the characters in Marvel and DC films are missing something crucial.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the “Avatar: The Way of Water” director dissed Marvel and DC superheroes for lacking emotional depth during a conversation with cast stars Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver about the upcoming sequel to 2009’s “Avatar.”

Speaking on the film’s titular characters, Jake Sully (Cameron) and Neytiri (Saldaña), Cameron discussed the “suicidal leap of faith” they take in the movie and pointed to their character development, which then prompted him to voice his displeasure with the immaturity of characters in the long-running DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchises.

“When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college,” Cameron said in the interview, taking a dig at his Blockbuster rivals.

In 2019, Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” scored the title of the highest-grossing film of all time with a $2.797 billion box office haul, however, Cameron’s “Avatar” earned its title back after the film’s box office gross surpassed $2.802 billion in 2021, when the sci-fi epic was rereleased in China.

“They have relationships, but they really don’t,” the three-time Oscar winner said of characters seen in both Marvel and DC Comics projects. “They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”

Set 15 years after the events of the first “Avatar” film, the sequel follows Sully and Neytiri, and the family they’ve started.

The epic science fiction film centers around the “trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” according to the film’s official website.

Cameron, who has directed multiple critically-acclaimed projects, including “The Terminator,” “Aliens” and “Titanic,” isn’t the only director who has expressed a similar aversion to superhero-centered flicks.

Over the years, Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott and Francis Ford Coppola have also condemned the blockbuster heavy-hitters.

Nonetheless, Cameron praised Marvel Studios in May 2019 after “Avengers: Endgame” surpassed his 1997 “Titanic” film to become the second highest-grossing film of all time.

“To Kevin and everyone at Marvel. An iceberg sank the real Titanic,” the 68-year-old wrote at the time. “It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is set to hit theaters Dec. 16.

