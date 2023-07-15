James Cameron shuts down 'offensive' rumors that he's in talks to make a film about OceanGate's Titan disaster

James Cameron (pictured). Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty

James Cameron denied speculation that he's in talks to make a movie about OceanGate's Titan submersible.

Cameron called the rumor "offensive" and said he would never make a movie about the Titan.

Five people were killed after the submersible imploded during a June trip to see the Titanic.

James Cameron says he has no plans to make a film about OceanGate's Titan submersible, which imploded during an excursion to see the shipwrecked Titanic in June.

The "Titanic" director shared the news on Saturday, seemingly responding to media reports speculating about a potential film. The Sun reported on July 13 that a streaming network had approached Cameron to tell the story of the five men who died on the submersible.

"I don't respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now. I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be," Cameron wrote in a tweet.

Speculation around Cameron's involvement in an OceanGate film came one month after the submersible was reported missing on June 18. A multi-day search ensued but ended on June 23 when the US Coast Guard and OceanGate said the Titan's five passengers were dead. Reuters identified the passengers as OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood, and Suleman Dawood.

Cameron, who's traveled to the Titanic wreck 33 times, has been vocal about OceanGate and his insights into the implosion.

This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File

Last month, Cameron told ABC News that he saw parallels between the Titanic's captain and Rush, who bypassed concerns and warnings about the submersible's safety.

"A number of the top players in the deep-submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and that needed to be certified and so on," Cameron told the outlet.

He later told Good Morning America he and several engineers wrote a letter to OceanGate officials to voice their concerns.

Last week, OceanGate announced that it's suspending "all exploration and commercial operations." On Friday, OceanGate took down its social media pages, including LinkedIn and Facebook.

